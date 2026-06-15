Kimmel Humiliates Trump With Grotesque Epstein Troll for 80th Birthday

The late-night host brought up old memories in honor of the president’s birthday.

Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically celebrated Donald Trump’s 80th birthday with a jab at the president’s ties to the late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The late-night host’s photo depicts a crude outline of what appears to be Trump’s physique, including fat flaps and the president’s signature neck folds, along with text inside the silhouette.

“Happy 80th Donald! A pal is a wonderful thing,” the text in the photo reads.

“Happy birthday and may every day be another wonderful secret. ”The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on Kimmel’s post. , which described it as a typewritten dialogue between Trump and Epstein within the illustrated silhouette of a naked woman, capped off with a “squiggly” signature from Trump. Among the unnerving phrases included on the card were “enigmas never age” and “we have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

” “A pal is a wonderful thing,” the card concludes, just before Trump’s name and signature.

“Happy birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret. "“This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he told the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper in July.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words.

”The president has frequently called for the late-night host’s network, ABC, to fire Kimmel amid his jokes about Trump and his family. In April, their feud reached its apex when Kimmel made a joke about First Lady Melania Trump looking like an “expectant widow,” just two days before a failed assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C.

The president called Kimmel’s joke “a despicable call to violence” while his wife bemoaned that “his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. ”





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