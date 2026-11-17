The former MTV star failed to ease fears about the country’s worst aviation crisis in decades.

Jimmy Kimmel has a new nickname for Donald Trump’s failing transportation secretary after Sean Duffy faced the humiliation of a nationwide ground stop this past weekend.since Sept. 11, 2001.

Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, 49, held press conferences over the weekend to ease widespread fears about the extraordinary incident. But Kimmel found several issues during these cringe-worthy appearances. The late-night host displayed a clip of Duffy calling for bipartisan cooperation, but he noticed something in the background.

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“Hold on, I think I figured out what the problem is. Let’s look at that again. Sean seems to be running the ‘Department of Trans’ they are on record as opposing.... Those Democrats!

They sent him to work a ‘Sean’; he came back a ‘Shawna. ’” Kimmel continued, “We learned what happens when the only experience your secretary of transportation has when it comes to transportation is being onTransportation Secretary Sean Duffy speaks as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin looks on at the White House after the FAA issued a national ground stop.

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After explaining that the outage was caused by an overloaded router at an FAA site in Arkansas, Kimmel also came up with a new nickname for Mullin, calling him the “plumber-turned-head of Homeland Security, the router-rooter Markwayne Mullin. ”“Mark Wayne and Sean Duffy are quite a team, quite a comedy duo,” said Kimmel.

“Dumb and plumber, who, between them, really put on one hell of a press conference. ”Kimmel explained that during the White House appearance, “Duffy repeatedly refused to take responsibility for the outage,” while Wayne touted President Trump’s brilliance. Kimmel called Wayne’s act “non-stop nibbling on the president’s nards. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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