Somehow, “Melania: The Series” did even worse than the movie.

Melania: The Series“The first lady’s new TV show dropped this weekend on Scam Amazon Prime,” roasted Kimmel.

“The series currently has a rating on IMDb of 1.1 out of 10, which is not the be-best,” he continued. “That’s an even lower rating than her husband has. ”“What a series this is. In Episode 1, you learn that Melania likes shoes, and then in Episode 2, you learn she also likes hats, and she wore a lot of them.

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At least according to the credits, she is listed as executive producer, creative executive officer, and styling and visual architect,” he said.

“Now, I’ve worked in television for quite a long time. I’ve never heard of a TV show with a styling and visual architect or a creative executive officer,” Kimmel joked.

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“Much like Melania’s passion for Donald Trump, those titles do not exist in television. ”Kimmel told his audience that the show is “the perfect program for those who are aware of Melania Trump but wonder if there’s somehow eventhan meets the eye. ” He went on to show bizarre footage from the series, which consisted of leftover footage from her multimillion-dollar documentary,, NYU student Barron Trump.

But as Kimmel points out, it also features cringe, irrelevant insight into things like Melania’s affinity for ice cream and how she can bake a strudel.

“That’s her fun way of saying she made a Pop-Tart once,” he quipped, adding, “Maybe next she can host, including The Guardian’s Stuart Heritage, who said, “Even calling it a series requires a wild stretching of the imagination. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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