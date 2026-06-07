Kimi Antonelli dominated the Monaco Grand Prix, becoming the youngest driver to win the 72nd world championship edition of the sport's most fabled race. The Italian driver's performance was a masterclass, with him pitting cleanly and maintaining a significant lead throughout the race. He extended his lead to a half-minute by the time Lance Stroll hit the wall at Rascasse, prompting a safety car and a reshuffling of the running order.

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Lewis Hamilton suffered a dismal outing at the Monaco Grand Prix , finishing 13th and 68 points off the championship lead. Meanwhile, Kimi Antonelli , a 19-year-old Italian driver, dominated the race to become the youngest driver to win the 72nd world championship edition of the sport's most fabled race.

Antonelli's performance was a masterclass, with him pitting cleanly and maintaining a significant lead throughout the race. He even extended his lead to a half-minute by the time Lance Stroll hit the wall at Rascasse, prompting a safety car and a reshuffling of the running order. Despite the drama, Antonelli remained in control, ultimately winning the race by a margin of 6.2 seconds.

The win marked his fifth successive victory, a feat that even his teammate George Russell, who finished 13th, has never achieved in a single purple patch. The championship leader's win has left many questioning whether Russell will be able to finish the season as champion, with Hamilton now two points ahead of him. The Italian's victory was a testament to his exceptional driving skills, and he has become the youngest driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix.

The race was earlier suspended due to tarmac breaking up on the famous road circuit, with Charles Leclerc among those to crash out as a result. The interruption left Antonelli with an eight-lap shootout to dominate, and he did just that, answering any questions about his ability to win the championship. The win has opened up the title road before his brown eyes, and he will look to continue his winning streak in the upcoming races.

The championship leader's win has left many questioning whether Russell will be able to finish the season as champion, with Hamilton now two points ahead of him. The Italian's victory was a testament to his exceptional driving skills, and he has become the youngest driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix. The race was earlier suspended due to tarmac breaking up on the famous road circuit, with Charles Leclerc among those to crash out as a result.

The interruption left Antonelli with an eight-lap shootout to dominate, and he did just that, answering any questions about his ability to win the championship. The win has opened up the title road before his brown eyes, and he will look to continue his winning streak in the upcoming races. The championship leader's win has left many questioning whether Russell will be able to finish the season as champion, with Hamilton now two points ahead of him.

The Italian's victory was a testament to his exceptional driving skills, and he has become the youngest driver to win the Monaco Grand Prix. The race was earlier suspended due to tarmac breaking up on the famous road circuit, with Charles Leclerc among those to crash out as a result. The interruption left Antonelli with an eight-lap shootout to dominate, and he did just that, answering any questions about his ability to win the championship.

The win has opened up the title road before his brown eyes, and he will look to continue his winning streak in the upcoming races





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