Kimi Antonelli wins delayed Monaco Grand Prix to extend his victory streak and F1 lead

Kimi Antonelli’s rise to the top of Formula 1 continued in bizarre circumstances as the 19-year-old Mercedes driver won a much-delayed Monaco Grand Prix

MONACO — Kimi Antonelli's rise to the top of Formula 1 continued in bizarre circumstances as the 19-year-old Mercedes driver won a much-delayed Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Antonelli was cruising to victory with 10 laps remaining when the race was red-flagged as parts of the asphalt broke away and two cars crashed in quick succession, one of them third-placed Charles Leclerc. The race resumed from a standing start and Antonelli took his fifth Grand Prix win in a row and extended his already vast standings lead. He's the youngest F1 winner in Monaco. Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton crossed the line second and Alpine's Pierre Gasly third.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar was moved up to third due to a penalty for Gasly.2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It? What's Next: Why Myles Garrett Can Now Become the GOAT Pass-Rusher2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It? What's Next: Why Myles Garrett Can Now Become the GOAT Pass-RusherFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

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