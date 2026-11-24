Troy Regional Medical Center honored ICU nurse Kimberly Vassas-Hanks during a memorial service following her death from a Pike County shooting. Her husband is charged with capital murder.

Troy Regional Medical Center held a solemn memorial service on Monday for Kimberly Vassas-Hanks, a beloved ICU nurse and night shift house supervisor, following the confirmation of her death. The service took place just hours after Vassas-Hanks was removed from life support at Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas confirmed that the 64-year-old nurse died at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday.

Vassas-Hanks had been shot in the head while sleeping at her residence on Pike County Road 2201, just outside the community of Goshen. The tragic incident was part of a triple homicide investigation that has left the local community in deep shock. Law enforcement officials responded to the scene where two other family members were also found deceased.

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Investigators discovered the bodies of Elizabeth Dean and her boyfriend, Michael Catic, in another bedroom of the same home. Sheriff Thomas stated that both victims had also been shot in the head at close range while they slept. Elizabeth Dean was the daughter of Vassas-Hanks, and Michael Catic was her boyfriend. The proximity and manner of the shootings have deeply affected the community.

James Hanks, the 64-year-old husband of Vassas-Hanks and stepfather to Elizabeth Dean, was arrested as the primary suspect in the triple homicide. He is currently being held at the Pike County Jail. Authorities have charged Hanks with three counts of capital murder. While the suspect is in custody, the motive behind the killings remains unclear as the investigation continues.

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During the memorial, Rick Smith, CEO of Troy Regional Medical Center, praised Vassas-Hanks as a valued member of the community and a dedicated team member who was considered part of the hospital family. Smith emphasized that her life was taken far too soon, highlighting the profound loss felt by the healthcare staff who worked alongside her for over a decade.

Amy Minor, the hospital's chief nursing officer, led a traditional Nightingale tribute during the service. This ceremony is a solemn gesture of respect within the nursing profession, honoring the deceased colleague's lifelong commitment to patient care. The tribute acknowledged Vassas-Hanks' 41-year career in nursing, which began when she earned her LPN in 1985 at age 19. She later received her RN in 2016 at age 50.

Vassas-Hanks joined Troy Regional on April 1, 2016, initially working in med-surg before moving to the ICU and eventually taking on the role of night shift house supervisor. She served for ten years at the facility, working in both long-term care and acute care environments. Colleagues remembered her for her selfless dedication, noting that she often cooked meals for patients and took care of staff needs beyond her job description.

Minor described Vassas-Hanks as a teacher, mentor, and protector who served as the night shift's work mom. She said Vassas-Hanks was an extension of the administrative team when she was there at night. Minor stated that there was no job too big or too small for her, and she would take care of maintenance issues if she could. She was often seen right at the bedside, taking care of both patients and staff.

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Smith recounted a specific anecdote where Vassas-Hanks made dumplings for Minor, showing her quirky kindness. She had put the dumplings in a coffee can, which was just her style. Smith noted that the talent present at the memorial was there because of her mentorship. The young nurses in the room are the future of healthcare because of the foundation she built.

Vassas-Hanks was known for bringing gifts and treats to patients, including stuffed animals and coloring books for children undergoing medical procedures. Minor said she took care of everybody's patients and each other, ensuring no one worked hungry if Kim was there. Her impact on younger nurses was significant, with Smith noting that they are there because of her.

The memorial service also served as a moment to reflect on the enduring legacy of Vassas-Hanks, particularly through her decision to donate her organs. Minor stated that while the hospital says goodbye today, her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she cared for. Her selfless donation means that others will receive the gift of life, continuing her mission of healing even in death.

The outpouring of support at the Troy Regional Medical Center demonstrated the deep respect Vassas-Hanks commanded. Staff members filled the memorial service, reflecting on her big heart and her ability to handle any task, no matter how big or small. As the investigation into the shooting continues, the healthcare community mourns a beloved leader while celebrating her profound contributions to patient care and nursing education.