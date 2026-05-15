Kimberly Mathers Arrested Again After DUI Crash

Kimberly Mathers, Eminem's ex-wife, has been arrested again, just two days after appearing in court following a shock DUI crash. She was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly hitting a parked car in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit. The latest arrest comes after Mathers pleaded no contest on Monday in connection with an incident on February 16, where she was accused of smashing her white Range Rover into a parked Dodge Ram. Parker, Mathers' son, was also in the vehicle with three of his friends to go shopping.

Kimberly Mathers , Eminem 's troubled ex-wife, has been arrested again, just two days after appearing in court following a shock DUI crash. She was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly hitting a parked car in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit.

The latest arrest comes after Mathers pleaded no contest on Monday in connection with an incident on February 16, where she was accused of smashing her white Range Rover into a parked Dodge Ram. Parker, Mathers' son, was also in the vehicle with three of his friends to go shopping. Mathers is also the mother of daughter Hailie Jade, 30, with the rapper whose real name is Marshall Mathers III.

Mathers has a history of legal troubles, including a DUI charge in 2006 and a failed attempt to stop a police officer in 2010. She has been married to Eminem twice, from 1999 to 2001 and again in 2006. Mathers is a native of Warren, Michigan





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Kimberly Mathers Eminem DUI Crash Arrest Parker Hailie Jade Warren Michigan

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