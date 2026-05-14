Kimberly Mathers Arrested Again After DUI Crash

Kimberly Mathers, Eminem's ex-wife, has been arrested again, just two days after appearing in court following a shock DUI crash. She was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly hitting a parked car in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit. The latest arrest comes after Mathers pleaded no contest on Monday in connection with an incident on February 16, where she was accused of smashing her white Range Rover into a parked Dodge Ram. Parker, Mathers' son, was also in the vehicle with three of his friends to go shopping.

Kimberly Mathers , Eminem 's troubled ex-wife, has been arrested again, just two days after appearing in court following a shock DUI crash. She was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly hitting a parked car in the 21 Mile Zone near Detroit .

The latest arrest comes after Mathers pleaded no contest on Monday in connection with an incident on February 16, where she was accused of smashing her white Range Rover into a parked Dodge Ram. Parker, Mathers' son, was also in the vehicle with three of his friends to go shopping. Mathers is also the mother of daughter Hailie Jade, 30, with the rapper whose real name is Marshall Mathers III.

Mathers was married to Eminem from 1999 to 2001, and they were married a second time for a few months in 2006. She has a history of legal troubles, including a DUI charge in 2003 and a failed attempt to stop her car from crashing into her garage door in 2007





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kimberly Mathers Eminem DUI Crash Arrest Parker Hailie Jade Warren Michigan Chesterfield Township PD Macomb County Jail 21 Mile Zone Detroit Bodycam Footage Alcohol Narcotics Garage Door Screaming Children Neighbors Hospital Police Preliminary Breath Test Handcuffs Insurance Information Zip-Up Sweater Preliminary Breath Test Neighbors Hospital Police Zip-Up Sweater Preliminary Breath Test Neighbors Hospital Police Zip-Up Sweater Preliminary Breath Test

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

James Van Der Beek’s Wife Kimberly Shares Tribute 3 Months After His DeathJames Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly shared an emotional tribute 3 months after the “Dawson's Creek“ star died of colorectal cancer.

Read more »

Kimberley Mathers Pleads No Contest After Allegedly Crashing Into Parked Truck While IntoxicatedKimberley Mathers, ex-wife of Eminem, pleaded no contest in court on February 16 for allegedly smashing her white Range Rover into a parked Dodge Ram with her son and three of his friends. She was found intoxicated and failed to stop after causing property damage.

Read more »

EmEminem's ex-wife Kim Mathers pleads no contest to impaired driving, hit-and-runEminem's ex-wife, Kimberley Anne Mathers, pleaded no contest to charges in connected an alleged hit-and-run crash, according to prosecutors.

Read more »

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Mathers, arrested for DUI days after going to court over similar chargesJason Biggs and Jenny Mollen have split after 18 years of marriage, though sources say the two remain on great terms and focused on co-parenting their sons.

Read more »