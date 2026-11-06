Kimberly Guilfoyle Returns to US Amid Scandals and Family Feuds

Former US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle has returned to the US following her resignation. Sources claim she intends to settle scores with Donald Trump Jr. and others.

Kimberly Guilfoyle has quietly returned to the United States, marking a significant shift in the political landscape following her removal from the post of United States ambassador to Greece. Her departure comes three weeks after she was asked to resign from the prestigious diplomatic position, a decision driven by a series of damaging scandals involving her conduct and personal relationships.

Scandals and Resignation Details

The former ambassador faced intense scrutiny after reports emerged alleging she asked one of President Trump's donors to pay off her American Express credit card bill. The debt in question amounted to $100,000, a figure that became a central point of controversy during her tenure. These financial allegations were compounded by broader accusations of improper conduct, leading to her eventual dismissal from the role.

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Investigations by both the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform and the State Department's inspector general played key roles in uncovering these issues. The Wall Street Journal first reported the misconduct in September, highlighting claims by Erik Deters, a prominent former MAGA donor from northern Kentucky. Deters provided Signal text messages showing Guilfoyle requesting financial assistance in exchange for potential access to Trump officials.

Personal Betrayals and Family Feuds

Behind the professional controversies lies a turbulent personal history involving high-profile family figures. Guilfoyle, 57, reportedly feels betrayed by Donald Trump Jr., her boyfriend of six years, and his new wife, Bettina Anderson. Prior to the 2024 presidential election, Guilfoyle was blindsided to learn that Trump Jr., 48, had begun secretly dating Anderson, a 39-year-old Palm Beach socialite.

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Once Donald Trump was elected to a second term, Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson went public with their romance. Guilfoyle's appointment as ambassador to Greece was widely viewed as a consolation prize designed to remove her from the immediate circle and keep her within the Trump orbit, albeit at a distance. However, sources indicate that this arrangement did little to ease the agony of what Guilfoyle perceives as a profound betrayal by her former partner.

Plans for Revenge and Future Actions

According to insiders, Guilfoyle has declared that all bets are off now that the Trump administration has officially cut her loose. She is said to have some scores to settle, particularly with Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson. Guilfoyle reportedly made it clear from the start that she held little regard for Anderson, and previous attempts to split the couple up, allegedly involving an ex-boyfriend of Anderson's, ultimately failed.

Reports suggest that Guilfoyle may possess a diary containing family secrets she became privy to during her six-year relationship with Donald Trump Jr. This diary, described as her own version of a burn book, could serve as a powerful tool for retribution. Sources warn that nobody wants an angry Kimberly back home with nothing to lose, especially given her deep knowledge of the inner workings of the Trump family.

Current Status and Living Arrangements

Upon her return, Guilfoyle stayed at the home of her second ex-husband, businessman Eric Villency, with whom she shares a son, Ronan, 20. An insider noted that there is genuine affection between them, contrasting sharply with her relationship with her first husband, California Governor Gavin Newsom. Guilfoyle is currently figuring out where to live permanently after Donald Trump Jr. bought her out of their six-bedroom mansion in Jupiter, Florida.

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In an attempt to maintain her presence in conservative circles, Guilfoyle attended a CPAC gala at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday. The event was hosted by conservative activist Matt Schlapp. Despite the President's spokesperson downplaying her closeness to the family, Guilfoyle's return signals a potentially volatile chapter for those within her former inner circle.