Kimberly Guilfoyle Hints at New Romance After Split From Donald Trump Jr.

On Valentine's Day, Kimberly Guilfoyle sparked rumors of a new romance with a cryptic Instagram post featuring a bouquet of red roses. The timing coincides with reports of her split from Donald Trump Jr. and whispers of a burgeoning relationship with businessman, Bettina.

Kimberly Guilfoyle hinted at a new romance on Valentine's Day following her highly publicized split from ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. The TV personality showcased a stunning bouquet of red roses, elegantly tied together with a heart-shaped bow, through her Instagram Story on Friday. While Guilfoyle didn't elaborate on the photo, adding only a playful sequence of red heart emojis, she later opted for a chic mini silver dress for a night out.

Details about her potential new beau remain under wraps. Meanwhile, insiders have revealed that Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s relationship was experiencing difficulties for some time. Reports suggest that the couple, who were engaged for four years, had been facing growing tensions over the past year. A source shared that their disagreements often became public, particularly during their appearances at Mar-a-Lago, where their arguments, while not explosive, were noticeable to those around them. Spurring speculation about a potential new romance, the news of Guilfoyle's Valentine's Day post comes shortly after reports surfaced about her and businessman, Bettina, who have supposedly been dating for a few months. According to sources, the pair are smitten with each other and appear to be a perfect match, leaving everyone around them feeling happy and optimistic about their budding relationship





