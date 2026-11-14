Kimberley Walsh Endorses Cheryl as The Voice UK Coach

Kimberley Walsh praises Cheryl's return to judging on The Voice UK alongside Will.i.am, highlighting her suitability for the role after previous television success.

Kimberley Walsh has publicly affirmed that Cheryl is the ideal candidate for The Voice UK after the singer was confirmed as a coach earlier this year. The former Girls Aloud vocalist, now 44, emphasized that Cheryl is returning to the role where she excels most, particularly given her extensive experience standing on both sides of the judging panel.

Walsh Praises Cheryl's Mentorship Qualities

Walsh stated directly that Cheryl is back doing what she does best and is destined to be amazing in the new capacity. She described her bandmate as an exceptional judge and mentor who has witnessed the process from every possible angle. According to Walsh, this comprehensive perspective makes Cheryl the perfect choice for the position on the show.

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The two artists previously won Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 together. Following that victory, Cheryl established herself as a highly successful judge on The X Factor, securing two wins under her belt. Walsh pointed to this track record as evidence of Cheryl's inherent talent for guiding contestants through the pressures of televised competition.

Reunion with Will.i.am on The Voice Panel

Walsh expressed genuine enthusiasm about seeing Cheryl reunited with her long-time friend and former collaborator Will.i.am on the panel. She noted that it was lovely to watch them work together during a special guest appearance on the show last month. Walsh described them as a great duo that truly gets along well.

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Cheryl recently appeared in a recent episode where she joined Will.i.am for the show's Battle Rounds. In that segment, she helped coach Will.i.am in selecting three contestants to advance to the semi-final. Walsh believes the dynamic between the two will be beneficial for the series as it attempts to revitalize its format.

Controversy Surrounding Tom Jones Axing

The announcement of Cheryl's coaching role comes amid ongoing controversy for The Voice UK. The program has faced criticism after it emerged that veteran singer Tom Jones was axed from the panel. Despite these recent developments, Walsh remains focused on the positive impact Cheryl brings to the team.

Cheryl gave fans a first glimpse of her new role ahead of the show's 2027 series during her appearance. She stated that she understands the contestants' environment because she has stood in their shoes. She told participants that they must know they are good to be there and expressed excitement about their progress.

Cheryl's Recent Career and Brand Deals

Beyond television, Cheryl has secured a £500,000 deal to front a new campaign for food delivery service Deliveroo. Her initial involvement in the advertising campaign faced criticism when she was mocked for confusing a leek with a spring onion in one of the commercials. She joins a long line of celebrities who have participated in Deliveroo campaigns, including Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch, Danny Dyer, and Alan Carr.

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Cheryl also stepped away from the public eye following the tragic death of her nine-year-old son Bear's father, Liam Payne, two years ago. She had previously paused her music career after welcoming Bear in 2017 to focus on motherhood and television work. She only returned to the stage in 2024 for the Girls Aloud reunion tour, which was held in memory of her late bandmate Sarah Harding.

Walsh Rules Out Mentoring Role Due to Stress

While praising Cheryl, Walsh effectively ruled out making a guest stint on The Voice UK as a mentor. She explained that she finds the role really stressful because she cannot say anything negative about the contestants. Walsh admitted that she would simply tell everyone they are amazing and put them all through, which she acknowledges is not very helpful advice.

Walsh previously joined Cheryl as a guest mentor on The X Factor back in the day. However, she suggests that the current environment is different from the first time around. She hopes things will be more chill for Cheryl as they are now in a different stage of life. Cheryl has also taken on a new brand role as an ambassador for Nivea and appeared in a Nivea advert following her return to the limelight.