Kimberley Walsh and Lewis Cope are the second celebrities to join Strictly Come Dancing's festive lineup, joining Angela Rippon and Ashley Roberts for the holiday broadcast.

Strictly Come Dancing has officially confirmed the arrival of Kimberley Walsh and Lewis Cope as the next two celebrity participants in this year's festive special episode. The Girls Aloud singer and the Emmerdale actor join the growing roster of stars preparing to take to the ballroom for the highly anticipated holiday broadcast.

Strictly Christmas Special Returns With New Stars

Kimberley Walsh and Lewis Cope represent the second pair of celebrities added to the Strictly Christmas special line-up. The announcement solidifies the growing star power behind the seasonal event, which has seen significant audience interest since the initial participants were revealed earlier this week.

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Walsh brings a wealth of prior experience to the festive stage, having previously reached the final of the main competition series in 2012. She also appeared in the 2017 Christmas special, making this her third appearance in a festive broadcast. Lewis Cope, known for his role in Emmerdale, is returning to the show after competing in last year's regular series with professional dancer Katya Jones.

The addition of these two figures adds depth to the current line-up, which has already seen the confirmation of veteran broadcaster Angela Rippon and Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts. Each participant brings a unique history with the franchise, ranging from past finalist status to historical broadcast milestones.

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Star Experiences And Professional Partners

Kimberley Walsh expressed her excitement about returning to the show, describing herself as absolutely thrilled to be back on the Strictly dance floor. She noted that the combination of Strictly and Christmas represents two of her favorite things coming together. Walsh added that the experience is even more magical because she plans to watch the event with her sons on Christmas Day.

Her professional partner for this special episode will be Cristian Priori. Priori joins Walsh as they prepare for a routine that combines technical precision with festive flair. Walsh's past success in the main series, including her run to the final in 2012, suggests she is well-prepared for the demands of the performance.

Lewis Cope, who danced with Katya Jones last year, shared his enthusiasm for the return. He stated he was absolutely buzzing to be back in the ballroom, noting that a full year has passed since his last appearance. Cope humorously admitted he hopes to remember some of the dance steps he learned during the previous series.

Cope will be partnered with Lethabo Monametsi for the upcoming special. His previous stint on the show was marked by significant critical acclaim, particularly during a Halloween performance. His Couple's Choice dance set to the song Creep earned the first perfect score of that series.

Initial Cast Members And Historical Milestones

The first two celebrities announced for the special were Angela Rippon and Ashley Roberts. Rippon, a legendary broadcaster, will be dancing with professional Neil Jones. Her participation marks a significant historical milestone, celebrating 50 years since she last danced with Morecambe and Wise on their 1976 BBC Christmas show.

Rippon recalled her first Strictly experience in 2023 with partner Kai Widdrington, where she delighted judges with her high leg movements. She teased that there might be a festive tribute to Morecambe and Wise included in her routine. Ashley Roberts, a finalist in the 2018 series, will dance with Julian Caillon.

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Roberts expressed her excitement about shaking her tail feathers on the dance floor again. She reprised her 2018 Jive routine, which scored 40 points, during last year's alumni group dance in Blackpool. She described the sparkle of the Christmas spirit as overwhelming and promised a fun performance.

Show Format And Upcoming Announcements

The 75-minute special will feature a robust judging panel and hosting trio. The presenting team includes Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe, and Josh Widdicombe. The judging panel will consist of Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke.

The BBC has confirmed that two more celebrity participants will be announced in the near future. These final names will be revealed on the companion show Strictly: It Takes Two at an appropriate time. This completes the main cast for the festive episode.

Last year's special was won by Scarlett Moffatt, who achieved a perfect score for her Cha Cha Cha performance. The previous line-up included EastEnders actor Nicholas Bailey, Gladiators star Jodie Ounsley, Westlife singer Brian McFadden, former All Saints member Melanie Blatt, and comedian Babatunde Aléshé.

Meanwhile, the current regular series of Strictly Come Dancing continues its weekly broadcasts. EastEnders star Lacey Turner remains in contention alongside Jaime Winstone, Delta Goodrem, Dani Dyer, Cach Mercer, Graeme Hall, Tabby Stoecker, and John Nellis. The festive special provides a separate competitive arena for the returning celebrities.