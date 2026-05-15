Kimberley Garner's Lavish Getaway in Cannes

Kimberley Garner, a former Made In Chelsea star, enjoyed a luxurious getaway in Cannes during the Canned Film Festival. She lounged around the pool at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, a swanky resort where rooms cost an average of £2,000 per night, and showcased her stunning figure in a high-cut black swimsuit.

Kimberley Garner looked nothing short of incredible as she lounged around the pool at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc amid the Canned Film Festival on Friday.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 35, slipped into a high-cut black swimsuit as she enjoyed a swim in the glorious sunshine. Kimberley stylish swimsuit hugged every inch of her jaw-dropping figure and boasted a plunging neckline showcasing her ample cleavage. The TV personality swept back her long blonde locks into a bun and shielded her eyes behind shades as she made the most of her lavish getaway.

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where rooms cost an average £2,000 per night, boasts four restaurants, a luxurious spa and is swarmed by celebs during the annual film festival. Kimberly in Cannes after spending much of the last week further south, in equally swanky Saint Tropez. In February, she revealed she was in a new relationship after she posted a video of her locked in a passionate kiss with a mystery man on a beach in the Maldives.

Kimberley, who previously dated trader William Claeyssens de Tena, didn't name her new partner, but revealed he had helped inspire her swimwear brand, which recently launched a new menswear line. She told Daily Mail at the time: 'I am in a new relationship but it's early days. We met through friends over the summer and we started dating three months ago.

' The swimwear designer said her boyfriend has already been making a positive change in her life and has inspired some of the designs in her rebranded unisex label, which is now called Sunday. She added: 'It’s like a his-and-her concept. It’s a cute, fun thing to do. My boyfriend loves wearing the designs.

' Following her swim she changed into a chic vest and trousers. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where rooms cost an average £2,000 per night, boasts four restaurants, a luxurious spa and is swarmed by celebs during the annual film festival. Kimberley first launched her swimwear line in 2013, a year after appearing on the third season of Made In Chelsea, and it has flourished over the years.

Despite enjoying success with her own label, Garner previously revealed how she used to pretend to be an intern when she first started the business, because no one took her seriously. However, the swimwear designer insisted she's more than just the face of her line and is involved in every aspect of its design, creation and branding.

Kimberley previously told the Daily Mail: 'I think people sometimes think that I’m only the face, but I am responsible for every bit of the business.

'I was 18 when I started my first company - I came up with an idea, stayed up for days learning how to register the company and teaching myself. It became very successful overnight.

' She explained: 'However, as I was only 18, no one ever imagined it was mine. I was a young blonde girl with a soft voice.

'No one would take me seriously or realise it was my company. So, I pretended to be the intern!

'I handled all the meetings, phone calls, and emails for the company. When it became a success, I put all the revenues into starting Kimberley London.





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Kimberley Garner Looks Stunning at Cannes Film FestivalKimberley Garner, a former Made In Chelsea star, revealed her new relationship after posting a video of herself kissing a mystery man on a beach in the Maldives. Garner recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, where she was spotted lounging around the pool of the swanky Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, which offers four restaurants, a spa, and is frequently visited by celebrities.

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