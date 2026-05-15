Kimberley Garner Looks Stunning at Cannes Film Festival

Kimberley Garner, a former Made In Chelsea star, revealed her new relationship after posting a video of herself kissing a mystery man on a beach in the Maldives. Garner recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, where she was spotted lounging around the pool of the swanky Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, which offers four restaurants, a spa, and is frequently visited by celebrities.

Kimberley Garner looked incredible as she lounged around the pool at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc during the Canned Film Festival on Friday. She slipped into a high-cut black swimsuit , showcasing her ample cleavage .

Following her swim, Garner changed into a chic vest and trousers. The hotel, where rooms cost £2,000 per night, boasts four restaurants, a luxurious spa, and is frequently visited by celebrities. Kimberley Garner, a former cast member of Made In Chelsea, revealed she was in a new relationship after posting a video of herself kissing a mystery man on a beach in the Maldives. Garner's swimwear brand, which includes a menswear line, has recently relaunched under the name Sunday.

She recently attended the Cannes Film Festival, where she was spotted lounging around the pool at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc





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Kimberley Garner Made In Chelsea Cannes Film Festival Hotel Du Cap-Eden-Roc Black Swimsuit Ample Cleavage Swimwear Brand Menswear Line New Relationship

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