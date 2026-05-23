Kim Zolciak's Ex Kroy Biermann Files for Sole Custody of Their Four Children Amid Allegations of Struggle

Kim Zolciak's boyfriend has strenuously denied his estranged wife's claims he has been overspending on the former Real Housewife of Atlanta, and her view that he has a vested interest in $100 million held in trust. Their respective prosecutions of each other have been challenging, with both parties invoking court proceedings. Though the situation has recently flared up, Zolciak has access to her children for a few more weeks to ensure proper trials.

Kim Zolciak 's boyfriend has strenuously denied his estranged wife's claims he has been overspending on the former Real Housewife of Atlanta. Mowitz is locked in his own divorce battle with his ex Jillian Greene, who is of the view that he has a sum north of $100 million held in a trust.

Greene has filed an injunction to stop Mowitz's 'out of control' largesse. Now Mowitz has fired back with his own court documents, firmly repudiating her 'repeated accusation' that he has been showering money on Zolciak. Mowitz accused Greene of amassing debt on credit cards he funds, and of being so extravagant she once spent $2,300 on a hotel room.

Greene insisted there was 'every reason to believe the millions of dollars' Mowitz stood to earn from his business 'will disappear quickly' because of his supposed generosity to Zolciak. According to Greene, his munificence extended to covering her rent and legal fees, as well as furnishing her with a pricey car, bankrolling her travel and wine expenses, and giving her loans. Earlier this month, Zolciak temporarily lost primary physical custody of her four children with ex-husband Kroy Biermann.

Despite the decision, both parents will continue to share joint legal custody. Should partners be held responsible for each other’s spending during messy divorces? What's your view





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Kim Zolciak Real Housewife Of Atlanta Kroy Biermann Kyle Mowitz Divorce Battle Allegations Of Struggle Financial Dispute Trust Court Proceedings Expenses For Family And Children

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