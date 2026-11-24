Zolciak and Biermann are facing financial issues as their oldest son battles serious criminal charges.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have been hit with over $576,000 in separate state and federal tax liens amid their teenage son The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 48, was hit with a $149,533.80 tax lien from the state of Georgia on Aug. 13, 2026 — just days before her son Kroy “KJ” Biermann Jr. wasThe state liens come after separate federal tax liens were filed against the former couple in late 2025.

Page Six can confirm the IRS filed a $163,804 lien against Kim on Dec. 11, 2025, while Kroy was hit with a $194,199 lien on Nov. 24, 2025. No release of lien has been filed for any of the state or federal tax liens with the clerk’s office.

Also read Kim Zolciak breaks silence on daughter Brielle’s ‘perfect’ wedding while issuing brutal takedown of ex Kroy Biermann

Reps for Kim and Kroy did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.stemming from an alleged April 23 incident involving a female classmate at a Life Time Fitness gym in Alpharetta, Georgia.including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment and three counts of aggravated sexual battery against a child under 16. KJ, pictured with his mother earlier this year, faces seven felony charges stemming from an alleged incident with a classmate in April.

According to a Nov. 16 filing, prosecutors allege investigators discovered photos and videos in a hidden folder on his phone in February 2025. The filing did not establish that Biermann was convicted of incest. It specifically described probable cause findings, which are not the same as convictions. In a filing this week, prosecutors disclosed a separate juvenile case against KJ involving allegations that the teen sexually abused an underaged family member.

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Their son now has a high-powered attorney that once represented Sean “Diddy” Combs. of more than $1.1 million filed in 2023 over alleged unpaid taxes for 2013, 2017 and 2018. Page Six is unable to confirm whether these liens have been released.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! KJ, pictured with his mother earlier this year, faces seven felony charges stemming from an alleged incident with a classmate in April.

In a filing this week, prosecutors disclosed a separate juvenile case against KJ involving allegations that the teen sexually abused an underaged family member.