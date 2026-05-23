Kim Zolciak Hits Back at Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann's Custody Claims

Reality TV star Kim Zolciak is fighting back against her estranged husband Kroy Biermann's claims that she neglected their children. Zolciak, who temporarily lost custody of their four kids, claims the decision was made without proper witnesses testifying. She also alleges she was not granted the opportunity to question a court-appointed lawyer and expose lies about her parenting abilities. The couple will continue to share joint legal custody, but Biermann has been awarded final authority over major issues including education and medical care. Zolciak has requested that the emergency order granting Biermann sole custody be overturned.

Kim Zolciak is hitting back at her estranged husband Kroy Biermann 's claims that she neglected their children. The 47-year-old former Real Housewives of Atlanta star – who temporarily lost custody of the couple's four kids – claimed the decision was made without the proper witnesses testifying.

According to documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Zolciak said in legal documents that a family therapist was not present for the hearing, despite being subpoenaed to testify. Per the documents, she also alleged that she was not granted the opportunity to question the court-ordered lawyer and 'expose lies and refute' the lawyer's custody recommendations. The Daily Mail has reached out to Biermann's representatives for comment but has not yet received a response.

Zolciak has requested that the emergency order temporarily granting Biermann, 40, sole custody of K.J. , 14, Kash, 13, and twins Kaia and Kane, 12, be overturned. Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail show a judge granted Biermann’s emergency request regarding custody of their children – Kroy Jr., 14, Kash, 13, and twins Kaia and Kane, 12 - after he alleged Zolciak was 'unstable and unfit'.

In addition to her four youngest children, she is also mom to daughters Brielle, 29, and Ariana, 24, whom Biermann adopted in 2013. Earlier this month, Zolciak temporarily lost primary physical custody of her and Biermann's four children amid their ongoing legal battle. Court documents obtained by the Daily Mail showed a judge granted Biermann’s emergency custody request. Despite the decision, the former couple will continue to share joint legal custody, meaning both retain formal decision-making rights.

However, Biermann was awarded final authority over major issues including education, non-emergency medical care and religious upbringing. Under the arrangement, both parents maintain scheduled parenting time, with the children splitting time between households on alternating weekends. Zolciak responded to the ruling in a statement to the Daily Mail, and also addressed the situation on her Instagram Stories days after the decision went public.

She began: ‘The senior judge’s (a 'retired' judge) decision from April 29th is temporary until we return to court as soon as possible when we will have the opportunity for a full hearing.

' Zolciak has requested that the emergency order temporarily granting Biermann, 40, sole custody be overturned. She claims that she wasn't able to question a therapist that speaks with her and the children because they didn't show up in court, and she also allegedly was unable to question the court-appointed attorney for her kids; Zolciak and Biermann are pictured in 2017.

It comes after in early April the retired NFL star asked a judge to transfer custody to him, alleging his wife – who filed for divorce in 2023 – had been flouting her parental responsibilities. In a court paper, Biermann accused the blonde media personality of 'blatant mismanagement of basic parenting responsibilities would be practically unbelievable to anyone not familiar with the circumstances.

' At the time, Zolciak refuted the claims in a statement shared with the Daily Mail through a rep: 'These accusations are completely false and nothing more than a deliberate attempt by Kroy to defame my character. 'I spent five weeks away working on two TV shows to support my family and make sure my children are cared for – something I will never apologize for.

' She added, 'I refuse to be bullied or have lies twisted into a narrative about who I am. I will not stay silent, the truth is on my side, and it will come to light – no matter how hard anyone tries to bury it.





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Kim Zolciak Kroy Biermann Custody Battle Reality TV Joint Legal Custody

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