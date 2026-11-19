Kim Zolciak faces a nearly $167,000 default judgment from Headway Capital over a $75,000 business loan. This financial battle unfolds as her son Kroy Biermann Jr. defends against serious sexual assault allegations.

Kim Zolciak is confronting a significant legal and financial crisis as Headway Capital requests a default judgment against the 48-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta alum on Tuesday, November 17. The lender initiated legal proceedings after Zolciak allegedly failed to repay a business-use line of credit and security agreement established for her entity, 8 Busy B's LLC. This latest development adds a substantial monetary burden to an already turbulent period for the television personality and her family.

Financial Judgment Details and Costs

Headway Capital is seeking a total payout of nearly $167,000 from Zolciak due to her failure to file any responsive pleadings to the initial lawsuit. The company claims entitlement to the original principal amount of $75,000, along with $55,650 in accrued interest calculated at the contract rate through August 13, 2024. Additionally, they are demanding $11,778 in accrued pre-judgment interest, computed at a 7 percent rate from August 14, 2024, to November 11, 2026. The legal bill also includes $14,266 in attorneys' fees, bringing the total claim to just under $167,000 pending judicial approval.

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Additional Debt Collection Lawsuits

These financial troubles are not isolated incidents, as Zolciak has recently faced multiple lawsuits regarding unpaid debts. In July, she was sued by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, a prominent debt collection agency, over an alleged unpaid credit card bill totaling nearly $17,000. This new $75,000 debt lawsuit compounds the financial pressure she already faces, demonstrating a pattern of legal actions targeting her personal and business liabilities. The accumulation of these judgments threatens to further destabilize her financial standing during this critical time.

Sexual Assault Charges Against Kroy Biermann

Amidst these personal financial battles, Zolciak is also fighting for the freedom of her son, Kroy Biermann Jr., who was arrested in connection with serious criminal allegations. He was indicted on September 3 for aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and three counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16. These charges stem from an alleged April 2026 incident that reportedly took place at a Lifetime Fitness facility in Alpharetta, Georgia. The severity of these charges has dominated public attention and intensified the stress on the family dynamic.

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Defense Strategy and Legal Arguments

Following his arrest, Biermann firmly denied all allegations through his legal representation, asserting his complete innocence. His lawyer stated that his client attempted to present evidence to the arresting officer, including the results of a polygraph test administered by a respected sex offender polygrapher. The defense further argued that the officer's report noted the absence of male DNA in the areas the alleged victim claimed she was assaulted, suggesting a flawed investigative process. The attorney expressed certainty that the officer would not have made the arrest had they reviewed this exculpatory evidence.

Broader Legal Context and Implications

While Biermann's legal team focuses on the lack of physical evidence and procedural errors, prosecutors have uncovered additional complicating factors, including videos on the teen's phone involving alleged sexual encounters with a family member. Zolciak's six-figure debt issues are becoming more visible as she navigates these concurrent legal crises. The convergence of significant financial defaults and serious criminal allegations against her son creates a complex and high-stakes environment for the family. Legal experts note that default judgments in civil cases like the Headway Capital dispute are often final and difficult to overturn, potentially leading to seized assets or garnished wages if the debt remains unpaid.