Kim Zolciak Faces $150K Debt Lawsuits Amid Son KJ Biermann Legal Crisis

Kim Zolciak confronts over $150,000 in debt from Portfolio Recovery Associates and Headway Capital lawsuits while son KJ Biermann faces serious criminal charges.

Kim Zolciak is confronting a compounding financial crisis totaling more than $150,000 as she navigates two separate legal battles for repayment. These mounting debts emerge simultaneously with the severe criminal allegations facing her son, Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr., creating a dual pressure on the Real Housewives of Atlanta alumina.

Debt Collection Lawsuit Dismissed Without Prejudice

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC dismissed its lawsuit against Zolciak last month after initiating legal action in July regarding an alleged unpaid credit card balance. The case was formally dismissed without prejudice on October 30, which legally permits the debt collection agency to refile the suit at a later date if they choose to pursue the matter further.

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The original filing by Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC claimed the company absorbed Zolciak's debt of $16,759.51 after agreeing to purchase it from Barclays Bank Delaware in May 2024. Legal documents submitted during the initial proceedings stated that Zolciak failed to make payments under the terms of the agreement, leaving the principal amount due and owing as specified in the complaint.

Second Suit Involves Business Line of Credit Default

A second legal action involves Headway Capital, which sued Zolciak in April over a defaulted business-use line of credit and security agreement tied to her now-defunct enterprise, 8 Busy B's LLC. This institution demanded repayment of $75,000 plus accrued interest, bringing the total asking amount to $130,634.03 according to their filings.

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Online court records indicate that the Headway Capital case was transferred to another county court in Georgia on October 8 and remains currently open. This ongoing litigation adds significant weight to Zolciak's financial liabilities as she attempts to manage multiple creditors simultaneously.

Biermann Family Gambling Debt Also Resurfaces

Zolciak's estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, is also dealing with lingering financial obligations stemming from his own legal troubles. Court documents reveal that Kroy Biermann was ordered to pay more than $64,000 in connection with a gambling debt incurred following a trip to the Bahamas in November 2021.

This additional debt burden falls upon the family during a period of intense public scrutiny and legal strain. The convergence of these three distinct financial disputes highlights the complex economic challenges facing the former reality television stars.

Criminal Charges Against KJ Biermann Continue

While the family manages these monetary liabilities, Kroy "KJ" Biermann Jr. remains under strict home confinement awaiting his next court date after being released on a $200,000 bond. He was indicted on September 3 on charges including aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and three counts of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16.

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Kim Zolciak has publicly defended her son, stating he categorically denies ever being involved with the woman making the allegations or engaging in the conduct described. She emphasized that her son voluntarily took a polygraph examination regarding these claims and passed the test administered by a notable sex offender polygrapher.

Furthermore, Zolciak noted that an examination conducted by law enforcement found no male DNA on or inside the areas where the alleged victim claimed she was assaulted. Her attorney, Jason Sheffield, argued that the arresting officer failed to review this exculpatory evidence before making the arrest, asserting that KJ Biermann is 100 percent innocent.