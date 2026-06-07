Kim Yo Jong slams US denuclearisation push as an "anachronistic dream" ahead of Xi's Pyongyang visit

North Korean senior official Kim Yo Jong criticised the United States' demand for denuclearisation, calling it unrealistic, and warned that the DPRK will keep enlarging its nuclear arsenal. Her comments preceded Chinese President Xi Jinping's first visit to North Korea in seven years, a trip seen as a showcase of Beijing's influence while Pyongyang deepens ties with Russia.

The senior North Korea n official who is also the sister of leader Kim Jong Un, Kim Yo Jong , dismissed the United States' call for the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula as an outdated and unrealistic fantasy.

Speaking on Sunday, she warned that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will continue to expand its nuclear arsenal in response to what she described as aggressive US‑led threats. Her remarks came a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to travel to Pyongyang for a high‑level meeting with Kim Jong Un, marking the Chinese leader's first visit to the country in seven years.





Kim Yo Jong characterised the US position as "anachronistic" and said that Washington's unilateral statements have no legal weight. She rejected a recent US claim that former President Donald Trump and President Xi had jointly reaffirmed a commitment to denuclearise the North, calling the alleged announcement "false information". According to the senior official, some American policymakers remain "lost in an escapist and anachronistic dream" and fail to recognise the realities on the Korean Peninsula.

She added that the United States' insistence on treating the DPRK as a nuclear‑weapon state without any binding agreement is merely rhetorical and will not constrain Pyongyang's strategic choices.



State media in North Korea reported that Kim Jong Un inspected a weapons manufacturing facility the previous day and issued directives to increase missile production capacity by 2.5 times over the next five years.

Kim Yo Jong framed this expansion as part of a "steady beefing up of the nuclear war deterrent for self‑defence", describing it as an irreversible decision that will be implemented unconditionally. She also accused the United States and South Korea of perpetuating a "ceaseless arms buildup" that threatens regional stability.





Analysts note that President Xi's upcoming visit is likely intended to reaffirm Beijing's influence over Pyongyang, especially as the North Korean foreign policy establishment has turned increasingly toward Moscow in recent years. While the denuclearisation agenda is expected to be avoided in direct discussions, Xi is believed to be prepared to offer economic assistance and development programmes to the DPRK.

This diplomatic overture comes amid North Korea's ongoing provision of troops and conventional weapons to Russia in support of its war in Ukraine, a move that has drawn condemnation from Seoul and Washington. In return, Russian authorities have reportedly supplied Pyongyang with economic aid and other forms of support, further deepening the strategic partnership between the two states.

The evolving dynamics suggest that the prospect of a negotiated end to North Korea's nuclear programme remains distant, as both Beijing and Moscow appear more inclined to bolster the regime's security and economic resilience rather than pressuring it toward disarmament





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