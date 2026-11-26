Kim Wilde arrives in Sydney for her Closer Tour, showcasing a bohemian look after trading rock stardom for gardening and wellness routines since the 80s.

Kim Wilde touched down in Sydney on Wednesday to begin the ' Kim Wilde - Closer' Tour, marking a significant chapter in the career of the British singer. The 66-year-old pop icon, famous for her 1980s hits, arrived in the Australian city ahead of her scheduled performances for fans.

Wilde's appearance at the airport presented a stark contrast to her iconic 1980s image, where she was known for leather jackets and skin-tight trousers. This time, the singer adopted a distinctly bohemian style, wearing a floral flowing dress paired with bright orange trainers. She accessorized with tinted sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun and carried a bag containing a cozy neck pillow for comfort during travel.

Accompanied by a female companion, Wilde walked through the terminal in a relaxed manner that reflected her current lifestyle choices. Her transformation from the wild child of 80s rock to a serene figure has been well-documented in recent years, as she has openly discussed her decision to step away from the high-octane partying of her touring days.

The 'Kim Wilde - Closer' Tour represents the latest phase of a career that began with the release of 'Kids In America,' a song written by her brother Ricky Wilde and father Marty Wilde. The track became the defining anthem of the 1980s, selling 60,000 copies a day at its peak. Wilde also achieved success with 'You Keep Me Hangin' On,' which topped the US Billboard Hot 100 in 1986, solidifying her status as a global pop sensation.

Wilde's life underwent a dramatic shift when Michael Jackson invited her to open 33 shows across Europe and the UK during his Bad tour in 1987. She toured with the pop legend alongside other acts like David Bowie, but the intense lifestyle eventually led her to prioritize personal well-being and family over the demands of stardom.

In recent years, Kim Wilde has revealed a profound change in her daily habits, trading alcohol and fast food for gardening, healthy eating, and cold plunges. She trained as a horticulturist at Capel Manor College in Enfield, London, and was later invited by Channel 4 to design gardens for their program Better Gardens. She now starts her day before 7am in her garden, seeking natural light and watching plants come back to life after winter.

Her diet has also been overhauled to support her wellness goals. Wilde is sober for a decade and now consumes breakfasts of scrambled eggs and spinach with nuts and fruit. Lunch typically includes hummus, fresh vegetables, cheese, and occasionally M&S sourdough. This disciplined approach replaces the post-show hedonism that defined her earlier years in the music industry.

Wilde also maintains her physical health through daily cold plunges in her personal garden pool with her friend Sue. She attributes her youthful appearance to these routines, though she humorously notes that much of it is smoke and mirrors. Her commitment to health stands in sharp contrast to stories from her past, such as a mortifying incident where she found herself naked in a hotel corridor after a wild night.

After her music career slowed following her 30th birthday, Wilde transitioned into television presenting and gardening. She has authored several books on the subject and remains a popular personality in the UK. Her return to Australia for the 'Kim Wilde - Closer' Tour brings her back to international stages, showcasing an artist who has successfully reinvented herself while honoring her musical legacy.

Advertisement