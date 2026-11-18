Kim Petras addresses missing 2027 Grammy nominations, citing industry costs and her departure from Republic Records. Details on her independent album Detour and creative reinvention.

Kim Petras publicly dismissed claims that she was snubbed by the Recording Academy following the announcement of the 2027 Grammy nominations on Monday. The 34-year-old pop artist responded to fan reactions on the social media platform X after her name was absent from the list of nominees.

Kim Petras Addresses 2027 Grammy Snub and Industry Exit

Kim Petras directly addressed the omission from the 2027 Grammy nominations by sharing her personal perspective on the awards circuit. When a follower commented that she had been snubbed, she replied that she would not characterize it as such because she has effectively left the traditional music industry.

Also read Taylor Swift Misses Best Pop Vocal Album as Raye Leads the 2027 Grammy Nominations

Kim Petras explained that the financial burden of campaigning for a Grammy is prohibitive. She noted that she simply does not have the funds to pay for the mixing, mastering, and promotional efforts required to be considered for awards.

She stated that her nomination days are over because she makes music purely for the love of the art rather than for industry validation. This decision marks a significant shift in how she approaches her career and public recognition.

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Repatriating Creative Control After Leaving Republic Records

Kim Petras released her third studio album, Detour, independently on May 29 after terminating her relationship with Republic Records. She had formally requested to be dropped from the label in January 2025 due to ongoing creative restrictions.

Kim Petras accused Republic Records of refusing to provide a release date for Detour despite the album being completed for six months. She further alleged that the label failed to pay her collaborators for their work during the production phase.

She expressed frustration over losing control of her career, noting that the label only supported trends they deemed commercially viable. Kim Petras emphasized that she now has full creative freedom and does not cater to specific market demands.

Before releasing Detour independently, Kim Petras released the album Problématique in 2023. Her 2022 collaboration with Sam Smith, Unholy, previously reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Detour Album and Recent Career Developments

Kim Petras dropped Detour as an independent project, including tracks such as Polo, Freak It, Need For Speed, and I Like Ur Look. She subsequently released a deluxe version titled Rare n' Deluxe on September 18 to expand the project's reach.

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Kim Petras described the new album as a reinvention of her artistic identity. She told Fader that the project felt like a secret and allowed her to rediscover her motivation for making music.

Kim Petras had previously won a Grammy in 2023 as the first transgender woman to receive an award in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for Unholy with Sam Smith.

Broader Context of 2027 Grammy Snubs

The 2027 Grammy nominations sparked discussion beyond Kim Petras. Other notable artists faced exclusions, including Taylor Swift collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Kim Petras thanked her fans for their continued support despite the industry hurdles. She confirmed that she would release Detour regardless of label backing, prioritizing her artistic integrity over corporate timelines.

The Daily Mail contacted a representative for Kim Petras for additional comment regarding the nominations and her recent industry exit. As of publication, no statement has been received.