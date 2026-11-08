Kim Pearson's Four-Week Pre-Party Plan to Shed Up to Ten Pounds

Harley Street nutritionist Kim Pearson outlines a four-week plan to shed up to ten pounds before festive party season using meals and fibre.

December and party season are just around the corner, and Harley Street nutritionist Kim Pearson says the invitations are already arriving. Shops are filled with glamorous outfits, and many people want to look their best for the cocktail parties ahead. Pearson has written about a four-week pre-party plan that she says can help people shed up to ten pounds before the festive season, rather than waiting for the New Year to start a diet.

Pearson presents the approach as a simple but effective routine she has devised over her work with many A-list clients. Her stated goal is to help readers enter the party season glowing with good health and feeling as good as they look. The plan is built around three core habits: clearing temptation from the home, eating three satisfying meals a day, and filling up on fibre.

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Clearing Temptation From Your Kitchen and Phone

Kim Pearson advises removing the foods you reach for when you are bored or not truly hungry, starting with the biscuits, crisps and chocolate kept in the cupboards. She argues that what is readily available at home, along with the cues people encounter during the day, shapes what they eat. Her recommendation is to bin these items so that less willpower is needed at the moment of temptation.

Pearson also points to digital triggers, which she believes can lead people off track. She recommends deleting food delivery apps or turning off their notifications, along with supermarket alerts that push tempting offers. Users should also mute social media accounts that regularly share pictures of tempting treats. In their place, she suggests following accounts that share nutritious low-carb recipes, which she says can help change the algorithm feeding a person's feed.

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The underlying principle, according to Pearson, is that willpower is a limited resource. The less a person has to rely on it, the easier the four-week plan becomes to follow. She frames this as a practical setup step rather than a test of discipline.

Three Meals a Day Instead of Snacking

Kim Pearson's plan asks readers to eat three satisfying meals a day, with four to five hours between each meal. She states that snacking has become part of everyday culture, but she does not recommend it, especially for people trying to lose weight. In her view, a well-structured meal plan means snacks should not be necessary.

Pearson explains that regular meal times train the body to anticipate food, while grazing throughout the day can make it harder to recognise genuine hunger. She also says that allowing time between meals gives the body more opportunity to burn stored energy, which she describes as fat, for fuel. The spacing of meals is therefore presented as part of the mechanism, not only a matter of portion control.

To keep each meal filling, Pearson recommends including a good portion of protein. She gives a guide of around 150g of meat, fish, seafood or tofu, or three to four eggs per meal. Each meal should also contain plenty of fibre-rich vegetables, such as butternut squash, greens and broccoli, and she specifies that this applies even at breakfast. Healthy fats are the final component she lists for each meal.

When hunger is genuine and a person needs something between meals, Pearson warns against the idea that one biscuit will do no harm. She acknowledges that a biscuit might be under 100 calories, but argues it will spike blood sugar and leave the person craving more. Her suggested alternatives are 25g of plain, raw unsalted nuts with one portion of low-sugar fresh fruit, such as all berries and apples. She also suggests small 57g pots of guacamole from Holy Moly, eaten with vegetable crudites.

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Fibre Targets and Hormones That Control Appetite

Kim Pearson's guidance on fibre is that adults should aim for 30g a day to stay full, with a focus on vegetables, seeds and berries. She explains that fibre adds bulk to meals and matters for weight management because it supports fullness and helps regulate blood sugar. For readers following the four-week plan, this target is the main measure of whether meals are doing their job.

Pearson describes a further mechanism involving gut bacteria. Certain types of fibre are fermented by these bacteria to produce short-chain fatty acids, which can stimulate the release of appetite regulation hormones, including GLP-1. She notes that GLP-1 is the natural hormone that weight-loss injections such as Mounjaro and Wegovy work to mimic. She is clear that a natural diet can never entirely replicate the effect of these drugs, but says food choices can help the body's own satiety hormones work harder.

Soluble fibre plays a separate role, according to Pearson, because it absorbs water and forms a gel that increases bulk and slows digestion. This gel-forming effect is another way fibre helps promote satiety. Vegetables are the main source of fibre in her plan, and she recommends three large handfuls with every meal.

For practical choices, Pearson advises leaving skins on wherever practical and aiming for as much variety and colour as possible. She notes that frozen vegetables are usually just as nutritious as fresh, so readers should stock up their freezers. She also says eating a wide range of vegetables becomes surprisingly easy with time. One example she gives is roasting a large tray of peppers, tomatoes, courgette, red onion, aubergine and artichoke hearts with a drizzle of olive oil and favourite herbs.