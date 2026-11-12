Kim Kardashian Wears One of Louis Vuitton’s Most Legendary Looks

The 'All's Fair' star shifted from lawyer cosplay to nurse garb in an exclusive Richard Prince x Louis Vuitton archival ensemble.

This week, Roach styled Kardashian in one of the most iconic runway looks in Luis Vuitton’s history. The design was one of several that opened the brand’s spring 2008 presentation.

Then creative director Marc Jacobss opened the show with a parade of supermodels, including Naomi Campbell and Stephanie Seymour, in plastic nurse get-ups with personalized caps and black lace makes embroidered with the LV monogram. Jacobs wasn’t in a medical mood just for any old reason. The designs were a direct homage American painter and photographerThe resulting purse collection was iconic in its own right.

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They transformed the traditional Louis Vuitton monogram with faded watercolor gradients and were also adorned in versions of Prince’s ongoingcarrying one in New York back in 2022. Kardashian is the latest A-lister to get in on the “joke,” but thanks to Roach, her look comes with a complete runway recreation. Where exactly was she going in this hyper-specific ensemble, you ask? Knowing her, it could be anywhere.

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The Skims founder has been all over the map in recent weeks, promoting the second season ofin a rotation of dresses more theatrical than the last. Her street style has taken a cheeky turn, too—with her stepping out in pajamas alongside pallast Wednesday. This week, she shifted gears from actor Kim to founder Kim when she found herself embroiled in a mini controversy with her Skims advent calendars. (They were criticized for being woefully overpriced and filled with “