Kim Kardashian Wears Her Backless Bodycon Dress With an Unexpected Accessory

She matched with sister Khloé Kardashian while cheering on Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix

For the outing, Kardashian went back to her style roots in a body-hugging outfit. Her cream bodycon gown featured an asymmetrical off-the-shoulder neckline and sleeve, with additional draping details that wrapped from around the waist to the backless design.

While the gown could be dressed formally, Kardashian subverted the look with one unexpected accessory: a pair of motocore shield sunglasses in an electric shade of purple. She finished off her look with black leather pointed-toe pumps. Kardashian brought along sister Khloé for the event. Khloé matched in a satin midi dress, which featured a similar shade of cream as Kardashian’s look as well as delicate white lace trim, a corset bodice, and spaghetti straps.

The Good American founder completed her look with brown sunglasses, a small cross pendant necklace, and strappy nude heels.yesterday’s Grand Prix race in another pair of color-coordinated outfits. At the time, Kardashian opted for a more casual look, wearing a see-through black lace tank top with faded oversize jeans and black pumps.

Meanwhile, Khloé wore an all-black outfit, which consisted of a ribbed V-neck tank top, capris, and thong sandals.about her fashion evolution over the past few years, crediting fashion designer Demna for helping her learn how to trust her own sartorial instincts.

“I already liked dressing up before I met him, of course, but it was different,” she said. “I thought fashion was something very elaborate, with sequins or that kind of flashy stuff. Whereas with Balenciaga, I can wear any piece without having to overdo it. It doesn’t have to be chic or sophisticated to be strong.

I can dress more simply, without the help of a stylist, according to my own tastes. It’s very validating. ”





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