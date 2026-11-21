Kim Kardashian made quite an entrance at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, stepping out in a daring red leather look to support Lewis Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian is interviewed by MLS on Apple TV before the match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters ConnectKim Kardashian arrived at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 20 in a head-turning red lace-up ensemble, making her way through the paddock before joining Hamilton's Ferrari team for qualifying.

The 46-year-old SKIMS founder paired a fitted red leather bodysuit, complete with intricate lace-up detailing down both legs, with a belted black leather trench coat and strappy red heels. Oversized sunglasses and long, dark waves finished the look. And while Kardashian's fashion choices were certainly attracting attention, the reason for her appearance was just as notable. Kardashian was photographed inside the Ferrari garage during Friday's qualifying session, where Hamilton was preparing to compete on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

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For Kardashian, the evening marked another appearance in the Formula 1 paddock as her relationship with Hamilton continues to attract considerable attention. Since then, Kardashian has been spotted supporting Hamilton at several races, including Monaco and Singapore. Her Las Vegas appearance offered another glimpse into how comfortably the reality star has settled into the racing world.

Photos showed Kardashian walking through the paddock in her striking outfit, while another captured her wearing sunglasses inside the Ferrari garage, with a Ferrari headset resting on the counter in front of her. The couple's romance has increasingly become a topic of interest beyond the Formula 1 paddock.

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“Let me just say this — I am just really, really happy. That's all I'll say for now,” she said. Hamilton, meanwhile, has reportedly grown close to Kardashian's four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

“My girlfriend's kids, I love spending time with them,” the Ferrari driver said in comments reported last month. The pair's relationship has also brought together two very different worlds of celebrity. Hamilton has long been a fixture at fashion shows and major entertainment events, while Kardashian is becoming an increasingly familiar face at Grand Prix weekends.

And with Saturday night's Las Vegas Grand Prix still to come, her latest appearance may not be the last time she draws attention in the paddock this weekend. For now, Kardashian has already made one of the weekend's biggest fashion statements, and the race hasn't even started. Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR.

At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years.

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She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.