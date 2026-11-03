Kim Kardashian Tries On Elizabeth Taylor's Emerald Necklace Amidst Backlash

Kim Kardashian tried on Elizabeth Taylor's historic emerald necklace in Rome, sparking online debate over her past handling of celebrity memorabilia and Marilyn Monroe's dress.

Kim Kardashian recently sparked significant online controversy after trying on an iconic emerald and diamond necklace previously owned by Elizabeth Taylor. The reality star and actress, aged 46, visited the Bulgari store in Rome where she was permitted to handle the multimillion-dollar relic. The piece was originally gifted to Taylor by her late husband Richard Burton, making it a significant artifact in Hollywood history. The visit resulted in a mixed reception from the public, with some praising the experience while others expressed deep concern over the handling of such historic items.

The Bulgari Visit and Jewelry Details

The necklace was sold to Bulgari for the precise sum of $6,587,500, underscoring its immense monetary and cultural value. During the appointment, a store employee wore white gloves while handling the jewelry to ensure its preservation and safety. After the Bulgari team assisted Kardashian in putting on the necklace along with matching earrings, her mother reportedly asked her, 'How does it feel, Liz?' Kardashian then praised her stylist Law Roach, noting that he had secured the unique opportunity. She immediately FaceTimed Roach to show him the result, stating, 'Look at this. You did it.'

Also read Taylor Red country singer Nicole Taylor dead at 35, her triplet sisters reveal

Social Media Reactions and Marilyn Monroe Comparison

Comments on Kardashian's Instagram post varied sharply between admiration and criticism. Some fans described the look as 'breathtaking' and 'stunning,' while others drew unfavorable parallels to a previous incident. One user asked, 'Is she going to ruin that like she ruined the Marilyn Monroe dress?' referring to the 2022 Met Gala. Another comment suggested that Elizabeth Taylor 'just rolled over in her grave' at the sight. Despite the negativity, several supporters commended Kardashian, stating, 'This is so amazing she was such a beautiful iconic person,' and wishing luck to 'lewis.'

Kardashian's Historical Connection to the Jewelry

Kardashian revealed that her connection to the necklace predates the Bulgari visit. She explained that she had a phone conversation with Taylor regarding the piece before the icon passed away in 2011. After Taylor's death, Kardashian was brought into her home to view her jewelry collection before it was cleared out. She described seeing the items in their safe and even visited the 'purple closet' where the jewels were stored. Kardashian noted that she was able to see everything, including the furniture, before it was moved.

Advertisement

The Harper's Bazaar Interview and Documentary Work

The relationship between Kardashian and Taylor extended to media production and personal interviews. Kardashian served as an executive producer for a three-part documentary about the actress. She was also the last person to interview Taylor before her death in 2011 for a Harper's Bazaar feature. During that conversation, they discussed Taylor's thoughts on social media. Kardashian asked if Taylor liked the connection with fans, and the actress replied that she loved the 'two-way street' but warned that knowing too much about idols can 'spoil the dream.'

Caption Details and Future Implications

In her post, Kardashian wrote that her 'love for Elizabeth Taylor runs deep.' She highlighted Taylor's fight for others and described her as 'unapologetically authentic.' Kardashian thanked @luxurylaw and @bvlgari for making her dream come true. The Daily Mail has contacted a representative for Kardashian for further comment. While the visit highlighted the continuity of Hollywood legacy, it also reignited debates about celebrity access to historical artifacts and the responsibility of modern influencers handling such sensitive memorabilia.