Kim Kardashian Trades in Designer Heels for Chic Walking Sandals

Kim Kardashian is embracing a more casual look, swapping her designer heels for chic walking sandals. The model, cookbook author, and mom of four has been spotted wearing the stylish shoes, which deliver the support of sneakers with the style of summer. Celebrities like Kate Hudson and Jennifer Aniston are also opting for the trend, and we've found 15 comfy sandals that balance comfort and style.

Kim Kardashian is trading in her usual designer heels for a more casual look, and we can't help but do a double-take after viewing her Instagram story.

The model, cookbook author and mom of four has swapped panoramic views for a batting cage and traded designer shoes for a more laid-back style. The upper is fun and unique, mixing synthetic and suede for a premium textured appearance, and unlike boring flat sneakers, this style has personality, elevating even a plain tee and jeans.

Walking and sandals might feel like contradictory terms, but designers have finally heard our wishes, creating chic walking sandals that deliver the support of sneakers with the style of summer. They're still hard to come by, but we found 15 comfy sandals that effortlessly balance comfort and style. Whether you're running errands or logging miles around Europe, you'll look and feel your best.

Celebrities like Kate Hudson and Jennifer Aniston are also embracing the trend, opting for chic walking sandals over traditional sneakers. Hudson's ballerina-style Mary Janes are a chic swap for sneakers, while Aniston's sleek black sneaker style is on sale. The actress strolled through Brooklyn rocking a style that quickly caught our eye, and we're starting to think we should ditch our white ones, too. Even Katie Holmes is bored with plain white sneakers, and we can't blame her.

The actress strolled through Brooklyn rocking a sleek black sneaker style that quickly caught our eye, and we're starting to think we should ditch our white ones, too. Whether you're running errands or logging miles around Europe, you'll look and feel your best. Kim Kardashian's casual sneakers are a far cry from her usual designer heels, and we can't help but do a double-take after viewing her Instagram story.

The model, cookbook author and mom of four has swapped panoramic views for a batting cage and traded designer shoes for a more laid-back style. The upper is fun and unique, mixing synthetic and suede for a premium textured appearance, and unlike boring flat sneakers, this style has personality, elevating even a plain tee and jeans.

Walking and sandals might feel like contradictory terms, but designers have finally heard our wishes, creating chic walking sandals that deliver the support of sneakers with the style of summer. They're still hard to come by, but we found 15 comfy sandals that effortlessly balance comfort and style. Whether you're running errands or logging miles around Europe, you'll look and feel your best.

Celebrities like Kate Hudson and Jennifer Aniston are also embracing the trend, opting for chic walking sandals over traditional sneakers. Hudson's ballerina-style Mary Janes are a chic swap for sneakers, while Aniston's sleek black sneaker style is on sale. The actress strolled through Brooklyn rocking a style that quickly caught our eye, and we're starting to think we should ditch our white ones, too. Even Katie Holmes is bored with plain white sneakers, and we can't blame her.

The actress strolled through Brooklyn rocking a sleek black sneaker style that quickly caught our eye, and we're starting to think we should ditch our white ones, too.





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