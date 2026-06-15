Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Races, Couple Makes Public Appearances in Monaco and Tokyo

Kim Kardashian celebrated Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win via Instagram and joined him at the Monaco Grand Prix and a Tokyo outing, confirming their romantic relationship.

After claiming a victory at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in Montmeló on Sunday, June 14, Lewis Hamilton received enthusiastic support from his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian .

The 45-year-old media personality and business mogul shared moments from the race on her Instagram Stories, including a snapshot of Hamilton being cheered by his team. She added a gold trophy emoji alongside a red heart emoji to stamp her approval. In another story, Kim's daughter Chicago West, 8, was seen jumping and squealing in front of the television as she watched Hamilton, 41, secure the win.

Chicago was joined by her cousin True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's 8-year-old daughter, for the viewing. Khloe, 41, also shared an Instagram Story capturing Chicago and True posing together and winking at the camera in front of the TV. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were recently spotted together in Tokyo on Sunday, March 22, walking side by side on a crowded sidewalk, as documented by social media footage.

Kim wore a gray dress with over-the-knee heeled boots, while Hamilton maintained a stylish yet casual look. Their public appearances together follow reports that the pair transformed a long-standing friendship into a romantic relationship. In February, sources confirmed they had been on a few dates, and by early June, Kim made the romance Instagram official. This public acknowledgment coincided with the Monaco Grand Prix earlier in June.

At that event, Hamilton kissed Kim on the cheek after being greeted by spectators, and he later told reporters, "It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support.

" He added, "With my friends, incredible turnout, just overall, the people. It's amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.

" After finishing second in Monaco, Hamilton received a trophy during a podium ceremony. Formula 1's official Instagram account shared a video of Kim recording the moment, with Hamilton appearing to blow her a kiss afterward. Kim also shared several Instagram grid posts from Monaco, including outings trackside with Khloe, moments aboard a luxurious vessel, and strolls along the French Riviera.

In one carousel, the sisters wore matching Ferrari-red earmuffs, and in another, Kim was photographed puckering up to kiss one of Hamilton's race helmets.

"Monaco memories," Kim captioned the carousel, to which Khloe replied, "I love us. " The relationship between the Skims founder and the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion has become a frequent topic of public interest, blending the worlds of motorsport, entertainment, and fashion. Their joint appearances at high-profile events, such as the Monaco Grand Prix and recent outings in Tokyo, underscore their shared lifestyle and mutual support.

Meanwhile, Kim continues to document her presence at races through social media, offering fans a glimpse into her experiences supporting Hamilton on and off the track. The couple's dynamic has attracted widespread attention, highlighting a modern romance that thrives in the spotlight while navigating the demands of their respective careers. From celebratory trophy emojis to candid family moments, the narrative surrounding Kim and Hamilton reflects a blend of personal affection and public spectacle.

As they continue to appear together at global events, their story remains a fixture in celebrity and sports coverage





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