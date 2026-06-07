Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix Amid Relationship Spotlight and Fan Criticism

Kim Kardashian attended the Monaco Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, coordinating outfits in purple as he finished second. Their relationship milestones and a grid walk snub sparked fan reactions.

The Monaco Grand Prix became the backdrop for a highly publicized moment when Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton made their joint appearance, drawing significant media attention.

Kardashian, known for her fashion influence, attended the race to support Hamilton, who was competing for a historic first win at the Monaco circuit. Her outfit choice featured a cream dress paired with distinctive purple-tinted glasses, a clear nod to Hamilton's own pre-race attire, which included a stylish purple overcoat. This sartorial coordination highlighted the couple's growing closeness, as they have been romantically involved for approximately six months following sightings together in Aspen around New Year's Eve.

Their relationship, which evolved from a long-standing friendship, was publicly confirmed during the Super Bowl in February and later solidified with an official Instagram announcement. The couple recently took a significant step by being photographed together with Kardashian's four children, indicating a deepening bond. Observers noted the 'intense' nature of their connection, and sources close to the Kardashian family expressed that Hamilton is warmly embraced by her relatives. Despite the personal spotlight, the race itself delivered a dramatic outcome.

Lewis Hamilton, driving for Ferrari, secured a second-place qualifying position and entered the race with strong hopes for victory, which would have marked a milestone in his career. However, the event concluded with a different story: young driver Kimi Antonelli claimed the win, becoming the youngest ever victor at Monaco at just 19 years old. Hamilton finished in second place, a result that, while respectable, fell short of the anticipated triumph.

Kardashian was present throughout, watching from the paddock alongside her sister Khloe and their entourage. The emotional highs and lows of the competition were palpable, and following the race, Kardashian was seen offering comfort to Hamilton, underscoring her supportive role. The event was not without controversy for Kardashian, as she faced criticism fromFormula 1 enthusiasts over an interaction with veteran broadcaster Martin Brundle during his famous grid walk.

Brundle, representing Sky Sports, routinely interviews celebrities and drivers on the track before races. He approached Kardashian and her sister Khloe, but both women reportedly ignored his attempts to speak, turning away and signaling to their group to move him along. This perceived rudeness sparked immediate backlash on social media, with fans labeling the behavior as a 'complete lack of class' and suggesting that Kardashian considered herself above engaging with the respected journalist.

The incident cast a slight shadow over an otherwise glamorous outing and served as a reminder of the scrutiny that accompanies high-profile celebrity appearances at sporting events. In the days following the race, Kardashian shared a personal glimpse of their relationship via Instagram, posting a selfie Hamilton took during a bike ride, along with select bikini photos, a move that further fueled public interest in their romance





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Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Monaco Grand Prix Formula One Relationship Fashion Martin Brundle Celebrity

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