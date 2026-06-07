Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix Amid Ferrari's Mixed Fortunes

Kim Kardashian attended the Monaco Grand Prix in a chic cream dress, cheering on boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. The event saw Ferrari show pace in practice, but team principal Frederic Vasseur was hospitalized, casting a shadow over the weekend.

Kim Kardashian made a stylish appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, joining boyfriend Lewis Hamilton for the prestigious race. Wearing a chic cream bodycon dress with a daring backless design and sky-high black heels, the 45-year-old reality star arrived via boat to the VIP entrance, carefully navigating the vessel's exit.

Her sister Khloe, 41, accompanied her in a lace-trimmed slip dress and white waistcoat, reflecting the scorching Mediterranean temperatures. Both sisters coordinated in a neutral color palette, a sartorial choice echoed by Alexandra Leclerc, who joined them in the VIP suite. This marked Kardashian's second consecutive day at the event, having attended Saturday's practice sessions-her first appearance at a Grand Prix since publicly confirming her romance with the seven-time Formula One world champion.

Hamilton, now driving for Ferrari, secured a third-place finish in Saturday's sprint race, a result he described as part of an 'impossible' dream to achieve his first victory with the iconic Italian team, which would also be the 106th win of his illustrious career. Kardashian and Hamilton's relationship has intensified over the past six months. Friends for over a decade, their bond evolved into romance following a cozy vacation in Aspen over New Year's Eve.

They went public at the Super Bowl in February and later made their relationship official on Instagram. A significant milestone occurred last week when Hamilton met Kardashian's four children for the first time, a step underscoring the relationship's seriousness. A source close to the couple noted that Kardashian's family 'adores' Hamilton and described their connection as 'intense.

' The media mogul recently offered fans a rare glimpse into their private lives via Instagram, sharing a selfie Hamilton took during a bike ride, accompanied by playful photos of herself in bikinis-a nod to their playful dynamic. Amidst the celebrity glamour, the on-track competition presented a complex narrative for Ferrari. Friday's practice sessions saw Hamilton top the timesheets, outpacing teammate Charles Leclerc and hinting at improved form for the struggling Italian team.

However, the weekend took an administrative turn when Team Principal Frederic Vasseur was absent on medical grounds, hospitalized for observation. A Ferrari statement confirmed his absence and expressed hope for his swift return, casting a shadow over the team's otherwise promising pace. For Hamilton, who endured a difficult first season adapting to Ferrari, the positive signs in Monaco fuel his ambition to secure that elusive maiden victory with the Scuderia.

With Red Bull's Max Verstappen and the Mercedes duo also in contention, the race itself promised thrilling competition, though Kardashian's primary role remained that of a supportive spectator, her presence adding a layer of Hollywood intrigue to the sport's most glamorous venue





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