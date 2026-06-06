Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix, Showcasing Coordinated Style

Kim Kardashian arrived in Monaco in a bold leather outfit to cheer on boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the Formula 1 race, while Hamilton debuted a pink sequin look seemingly inspired by her fashion taste. The couple's relationship continues to intensify with recent family introductions and transatlantic visits.

Kim Kardashian arrived in Monaco on Friday to support her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The reality TV star, 45, made a striking impression aboard a boat with her sister Khloe and friends, wearing a tiny black leather zip-up jacket and tight pants that highlighted her figure.

She accessorized with a large alligator skin Hermes Birkin bag, oversized designer sunglasses, and black high heels. This appearance reflects Kardashian's evolving WAG style since she went public with her romance with Hamilton earlier this year, following past relationships with Pete Davidson and Kanye West. Hamilton, the 41-year-old racing champion, also seemed influenced by his girlfriend's fashion sense.

During press appearances, he debuted a new look featuring a sheer pink sequin top and pale pink trousers, complemented by diamond earrings and a shell choker necklace. Kardashian is known for her love of sparkles and pink, having worn a similar sheer baby pink gown embellished with rhinestones and sequins to the 2023 Kering Caring for Women gala in New York.

The couple, who have been friends for over a decade, officially confirmed their relationship in February at the Super Bowl and later made it Instagram official. Last week, Hamilton met Kardashian's four children for the first time, a significant step in their nearly six-month romance. A source described their bond as intense and noted that Kardashian's family adores Hamilton. Their relationship has been marked by dedicated efforts to spend time together despite demanding schedules.

In April, Kardashian undertook an 11,000-mile round trip on her private jet from Los Angeles to London, just to be with Hamilton for 24 hours. After landing at Farnborough, she was driven to his £18 million home in Kensington. An insider explained that both are extremely busy but are committed to making time for each other. Earlier this week, Kardashian shared a glimpse of their romance on Instagram, posting a selfie taken by Hamilton during a bike ride.

The post included additional photos of her in skimpy bikinis, offering a playful nod to her partner





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Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1 Couple Fashion Relationship

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