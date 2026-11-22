Kim Kardashian dazzles in leather ensembles while supporting boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Details on their romance, family moments, and relationship milestones.

Kim Kardashian attended the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend to support her boyfriend, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. The reality television star and business mogul arrived in Las Vegas to cheer on Hamilton as the racing event took place in the Nevada city.

Daring Leather Outfits For The Grand Prix

Kardashian, 46, made a striking appearance in two daring leather ensembles during her time at the race track. She first appeared in a red jacket and matching trousers that highlighted her hourglass figure and provided a glimpse of her cleavage. The SKIMS mogul later changed into a black version of the identical outfit, maintaining the figure-hugging silhouette.

Also read Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Las Vegas Grand Prix in Red Catsuit

She completed both looks with pointed heels to boost her height and wore dark sunglasses. Her long, dark hair was styled in a sleek, straight look. She spent time at the venue engaging in animated conversations with friends and other attendees.

Hamilton Discusses Relationship And Family Bond

Lewis Hamilton has publicly acknowledged his growing bond with Kardashian and her children. Last month, the racing driver stated that he loves spending time with Kardashian's four children. He referred to them by name and age: North, 13; Saint, 10; Chicago, 8; and Psalm, 7.

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Hamilton revealed that he bought a dog named Halo for the children earlier this year. He described the animal as a new member of their family circle. The couple has been romantically linked since February and have confirmed their relationship on Instagram.

Relationship Milestones And Public Appearances

Kardashian has attended multiple Grand Prix events this season to support Hamilton, including stops in Monaco and Singapore before the Las Vegas race. The couple also traveled to Japan together earlier this year. They spent a weekend at the luxury hotel Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds and visited Paris in February.

Their public appearances include attending the Super Bowl last month. They were shown on the stadium's big screen during the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. Kardashian previously stated on her reality show that she is very happy with the relationship.

Kardashian Reveals Single Period And Healing Process

Kardashian recently discussed her decision to remain single for five years to focus on healing and her projects. She told The Times that she did not feel empty or rushed during that period. She emphasized the importance of working on herself before seeking a new romance.

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Insiders note that Kardashian takes her relationship with Hamilton very seriously. A source told People magazine that Hamilton is an easy-going guy with great energy. The source added that Kardashian's family likes him and that they see each other as much as their busy careers allow.