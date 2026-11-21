Kim Kardashian attends the Las Vegas Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, wearing a striking red leather catsuit and black trench coat as the couple's relationship deepens following public appearances at the Super Bowl.

Kim Kardashian attended the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday to support her boyfriend, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton. The reality television star and business mogul arrived at the event wearing a revealing red leather catsuit with lace-tied detailing up the legs. She completed the look with a long black leather trench coat, strappy red heels, and large dark sunglasses.

Hamilton Praises Time With Kardashian's Children

Lewis Hamilton recently spoke about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, confirming he loves spending time with her four children. The racing driver mentioned North, age 13, Saint, age 10, Chicago, age 8, and Psalm, age 7. He stated that he got the children a dog named Halo earlier this year, calling the animal a new member of their family.

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Kim Kardashian Satisfied With Relationship Progress

Kim Kardashian indicated she is highly satisfied with her romance with Lewis Hamilton. During an episode of her reality series, Kardashian told comedian Nikki Glaser that Hamilton meets every requirement on her demanding relationship checklist. She revealed that she has found a partner who fulfills all the qualities she sought, describing herself as really happy with how things are going.

Recent Travel and Public Appearances by the Couple

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have increased their public visibility together over recent months. The couple attended the Super Bowl earlier this year, where they were featured on the stadium screen during the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. They also visited Japan earlier this year, spent a weekend at the luxury Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, and traveled to Paris in February.

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Kardashian Discusses Five-Year Period of Singleness

Kim Kardashian explained that she remained single for five years prior to this relationship to focus on healing and her projects. Speaking to The Times, she stated she felt no rush to date and wanted to ensure she was ready to open up emotionally. She emphasized that this period allowed her to focus on her children and professional goals without feeling empty.

Other Celebrities at Las Vegas Grand Prix Event

Other notable figures attended the Las Vegas Grand Prix alongside Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton. Actor Keanu Reeves was present, wearing a black blazer and beanie hat while eating candy floss. Chef Gordon Ramsay arrived with his wife Tana Ramsay and their daughter Tilly. Actor Colin Farrell attended in a white shirt and brown trousers, while singer Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson wore a dramatic red fur coat.