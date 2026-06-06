Kim Kardashian Supports Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix Qualifying

Kim Kardashian was seen at the Monaco Grand Prix paddock on Saturday, cheering on her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton during qualifying. The celebrity, accompanied by her sister Khloe, arrived via yacht and was spotted wearing a casual outfit. Their relationship, which became public in February, has intensified recently, including a bike ride shared on Instagram and Hamilton meeting her children. Meanwhile, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur was absent due to medical reasons, and Hamilton expressed his support for both England and Brazil in the upcoming World Cup.

Kim Kardashian was pictured arriving at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday morning to cheer on boyfriend Lewis Hamilton . The American celebrity, who was seen on a yacht on Friday night, walked the paddock at the famous street circuit ahead of qualifying.

She was pictured on Saturday walking by the harbour alongside security and her sister, Khloe. Wearing sunglasses, jeans and a low-cut black top, the Californian strolled past the cameras to take up her position ahead of qualifying. She was not the only celebrity spotted at the track, with TV presenter Holly Willoughby also in the paddock.

Kardashian and Hamilton, who have been friends for over a decade, have been going strong for nearly six months after they were first spotted on New Year's Eve in Aspen. This is the first time since they went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February that she has cheered him on at the track. Just last week, Hamilton was seen with her four children, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, for the first time.

A source previously said that the couple have an 'intense' relationship and added that Kardashian's family absolutely 'adores' him. Earlier this week, Kardashian provided fans with a rare glimpse at their relationship on Instagram. The mother-of-four posted a selfie that Hamilton had taken while they enjoyed a bike ride together on Monday. Kardashian might even get to see Hamilton secure a victory this weekend, with Ferrari looking sharp in practice.

Hamilton was quickest on Friday ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc, while Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third fastest followed by the Mercedes drivers. It has not all been plain sailing for Ferrari, with team principal Frederic Vasseur absent for medical reasons on Saturday. A statement from Ferrari said: 'Fred Vasseur will not be at the circuit today. Following some medical checks, Fred will remain under observation at a local medical facility.

No further medical information will be provided.

' The statement added that the team 'look forward to seeing him back at the track soon'. Hamilton endured a nightmare first season with Ferrari but the signs are more positive now. His second place finish at the Canadian Grand Prix was a major improvement and Monaco has been a happy hunting ground for him in the past.

Qualifying will, as ever, play a major role at the track where there are limited overtaking spots and the race itself begins at 2:00pm on Sunday. Hamilton this week risked the wrath of England football fans, saying he will be splitting his support at the World Cup between his home nation and Brazil.

'For me, it's tied with England,' he said. 'Honestly, Brazil has always been my favourite team. Growing up in England, I used to love watching Brazil play. I think it's the colours, the culture, and the players always just looked the most skilled, they were so cool.

I just appreciate where they come from. Many of the players come from the streets where they play with no shoes and there's something quite special about Brazilian culture.





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