Kim Kardashian captivated millions on Instagram wearing vintage John Galliano for Dior trousers styled by Law Roach, showcasing a striking red latex ensemble in Las Vegas.

Kim Kardashian captivated her 342 million Instagram followers on Saturday by revealing a striking skintight red latex outfit that highlighted her renowned figure. The 46-year-old media personality and business mogul posted a carousel of images on her social media account, which included the caption 'VEGA$,' signaling her presence in the entertainment hub of Las Vegas. This latest visual showcase demonstrates her continued ability to generate massive online engagement through bold fashion statements and high-profile styling collaborations.

Vintage Dior Design Details

The centerpiece of this glamorous ensemble was a pair of vintage John Galliano for Dior trousers from the fall/winter 2003 collection. Styled by the renowned stylist Law Roach, the 46-year-old bombshell showcased her famous curves by pairing the lace-up pants with a simple cropped white T-shirt. This combination effectively flaunted her taut midriff while maintaining a chic and modern aesthetic that aligns with her current brand image. The choice of such a specific and iconic piece of fashion history underscores the depth of her connection with high-end vintage designers and her influence on contemporary fashion trends.

Also read Kim Kardashian’s racy leather F1 Las Vegas looks have a special connection to Lewis Hamilton

Kardashian layered the look with a red leather jacket featuring raw hemming, adding texture and edge to the smooth latex material. In some of the snapshots, she added an additional layer consisting of a black leather trench coat. She cinched this coat with a coordinating belt that was specifically chosen to emphasize her tiny waist, creating a dramatic silhouette that drew attention to her waist-to-hip ratio. The outfit was punctuated with strappy red heels that complemented the latex pants, completing the monochromatic red theme with precision and style.

Her accessories played a crucial role in defining the overall look, with Kardashian accessorizing with a pair of onyx, pilot-style sunglasses. Her signature jet-black locks were styled to fall to her waist in a tousled and textured look that was arranged with a side part. This attention to detail in both hair and jewelry contributed to the polished appearance that her followers expect and enjoy seeing in her posts. The combination of vintage couture and modern styling techniques created a look that was both nostalgic and contemporary.

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Law Roach Styling Partnership

Kim Kardashian has been working closely with stylist Law Roach for her latest public appearances, solidifying their partnership as a key element of her public image. For a recent appearance on Good Morning America earlier this month, Roach dressed Kardashian in an asymmetric, peach-toned Rabanne haute couture Spring 1989 dress. This previous styling choice highlights the range of Roach's expertise and his ability to adapt to different media formats, from television interviews to social media influencers. The consistent use of Roach's styling services suggests a strategic approach to maintaining her status as a fashion icon.

Roach was also instrumental in helping Kardashian secure an opportunity to try on the late Elizabeth Taylor's emerald and diamond necklace, an event that recently sparked significant backlash from the public. This incident demonstrates the high-stakes nature of celebrity fashion and the scrutiny that comes with wearing historically significant jewelry. Despite the controversy, Kardashian's association with such iconic pieces continues to reinforce her position at the intersection of fashion, history, and celebrity culture. The collaboration between Kardashian and Roach remains a focal point of her fashion narrative.

Personal Life and Recent Appearances

Kardashian shares her four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, who is 49 years old. Her children include North, who is 13; Saint, who is 10; Chicago, who is eight; and Psalm, who is seven. The family dynamic and her role as a mother are often intertwined with her public persona, as she balances her professional endeavors with her family life. Kardashian and West tied the knot in Italy in 2014, less than one year after the birth of their first child, North. Their relationship has been a subject of intense media interest, with their union and subsequent separation drawing widespread attention.

The divorce between Kardashian and West was filed in February 2021 and was finalized in November 2022, marking the end of a significant chapter in her personal life. Prior to her marriage to West, she was married to music producer Damon Thomas, whom she divorced in 2004 after nearly four years of marriage. She later wed NBA player Kris Humphries in 2011, with the marriage famously lasting just 72 days before being finalized in 2013. These past relationships provide context to her current life choices and her public image as a woman navigating complex personal and professional landscapes.

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Currently, Kardashian has been dating British race car driver Lewis Hamilton, who is 41 years old, since November 2025. This relationship adds a new dimension to her social circle and public appearances, as Hamilton is a prominent figure in the world of motorsports. Their pairing represents a blend of fashion, sports, and celebrity, further expanding Kardashian's reach into different cultural spheres. The couple's interactions and public appearances continue to be a source of fascination for fans and media outlets alike, contributing to her ongoing relevance in the entertainment industry.