Kim Kardashian Steals Towel, F1 Fans Mock Her

Kim Kardashian has been mocked by Monaco Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli for 'stealing his towel' in a new hilarious video. The reality TV star, who is currently dating Lewis Hamilton, has come under fire after attending the most glamorous race on the F1 calendar to cheer on her new boyfriend.

Kim Kardashian has been mocked by Monaco Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli for 'stealing his towel' in a new hilarious video. The reality TV star, who is currently dating Lewis Hamilton , has come under fire after attending the most glamorous race on the F1 calendar to cheer on her new boyfriend.

Following the race, Kim made a disastrous error when she was captured stealing a towel that had been left out for Mercedes driver Antonelli, who had pipped her man to first place on Sunday. Footage which has gone viral on social media shows Kim walking past a podium for the winner and picking up the towel, before taking off her sunglasses and wiping her face.

Now, Mercedes have poked fun at the mishap in a new video as Antonelli asked: 'I was wondering have you seen my towel?

' The next clip showed his teammate George Russell being asked: 'George have you seen Kimi's towel? ' 'No? ' he replied.

Kim Kardashian has been mocked by Monaco Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli for 'stealing his towel' in a new hilarious video The reality star, who is dating Lewis Hamilton, has come under fire after stealing a towel that had been left out for Mercedes driver Antonelli, who had pipped her man to first place A final clip showed Kimi washing his hands as he asked again: 'Hey, have you seen my towel?

' They captioned the video: 'Anyone seen @Andrea Kimi Antonelli’s towel? #kimiantonelli #georgerussell #mercedes #f1 #formula1' Fans have branded the clip 'iconic' as several told Kimi to 'check Lewis Hamilton's laundry basket' while others joked the SKIMs mogul 'thought it said Kim not Kimi'. They penned: 'She thought it said KIM not KIMI; In Hamilton’s laundry basket; Keeping up with the Antonellis; Has anybody seen Kim(i)s towel?

; 'Kimi’s towel or Kim’s towel; Do check Lewis's laundry basket Guysss; It’s Kim's towel now... ; This is what we call ICONIC; This is a masterpiece'. Kim was joined for her F1 WAG debut in Monaco by her sister Khloe and watched the race unfold with fellow WAG Alexandra Leclerc. The Kardashian sisters were transported to the circuit's VIP entrance on a boat, making a dramatic entrance that was fitting for the glamorous circuit.

Kim wowed in a chic cream dress and sky-high heels to cheer on Hamilton, while Khloe dressed for the scorching temperatures in a lace-trimmed slip dress and a white waistcoat. After the race, Lewis finally broke his silence on his relationship with Kim after the pair's PDA packed stint at the Monaco Grand Prix. After blowing Kim a kiss from the podium, Lewis said: 'It's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support. My friends .

It was an incredible turnout overall.

'I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.

' Lewis also wasn't disheartened by the fact he has yet to win a race since joining Ferrari last year saying he felt 'inspired to level up' and that overall he was feeling 'happy, grateful and thankful. ' British racer Lewis was first romantically linked to SKIMS founder Kim, 45, earlier this year, yet the Grand Prix marked their first PDA filled outing.

The pair enjoyed a trip to Japan together and they are said to have spent a weekend at Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds, England, as well as visiting Paris, France in early February. They also appeared publicly together during the 2026 Super Bowl in February, when they were shown on the stadium's big screen during the game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks.

Lewis - who has previously been linked romantically with singer Nicole Scherzinger and actress Sofía Vergara - and Kim had previously known each other for several years. A source told Us Weekly: 'Because their relationship started with a friendship first, those closest to them believe this could be endgame for them both.

'They are both very committed to making things work no matter how long the distance is or how busy they are.





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Kim Kardashian Kimi Antonelli Monaco Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 Formula 1 Towel PDA Relationship Endgame Commitment Distance Busy Friendship Endgame Commitment Distance Busy

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