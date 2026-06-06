Kim Kardashian Spices Up Gen Z’s Favorite Outfit Formula While Supporting Lewis Hamilton

And she brought sister Khloé Kardashian along for the ride

with new appearances in Monte Carlo, where the Formula 1 driver is competing for Ferrari in the Monaco Grand Prix. On Saturday, Kardashian made her way to the Circuit de Monaco in an outfit that riffed on one of Gen Z’s most recognizable outfit formulas: an itty bitty top paired with big pants.

Of course, the Skims founder put her own personal flair on the outfit combo, wearing a body-sculpting tank top made of see-through black lace. For bottoms, she wore a pair of slightly oversize jeans in a light wash. She rounded out the look with black shield sunglasses and black pointed-toe pumps. Kardashian’s sister, Khloé, accompanied her to the race track.

Khloé color coordinated in an all-black outfit, which included a low-cut tank, high-rise capris, heeled thong sandals, and rectangular sunglasses. To accessorize, she added large gold hoop earrings and a sparkly handbag.in February. Since, the two have been seen jetting across the world together, from weekend getaways in the Cotswolds to intimate date nights in Paris.with a post in April.

At the time, he shared a video of himself driving a red Ferrari F40, with Kardashian sitting in the passenger seat.that included a sweet cameo from Hamilton. In a selfie and video, Hamilton and Kardashian can be seen cruising down New York City’s West Side Highway in a pair of Citi Bikes.





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