Kim Kardashian Sparks Outrage for Taking Kimi Antonelli's Towel After Monaco Grand Prix

Kim Kardashian faced backlash from Formula 1 fans after appearing to steal a towel meant for Monaco Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli, wiping her face with it following the race. This incident adds to previous criticism of her rude behavior toward reporter Martin Brundle at the event.

Kim Kardashian has left Formula 1 fans seething again after she appeared to steal Monaco Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli 's towel after the race. The reality TV star, who is currently dating Lewis Hamilton , has come under fire after attending the most glamorous race on the F1 calendar Sunday to cheer on her new boyfriend.

Ahead of the Grand Prix, Kardashian sparked fury when she was approached by legendary TV reporter and former driver Martin Brundle for British broadcaster Sky Sports, only to rudely ignore him before turning to her entourage in a bid to avoid any conversation. And following the race, Hamilton's girlfriend made another disastrous error when she was captured stealing a towel that had been left out for Antonelli, who pipped her man to first place on Sunday.

Footage which has gone viral on social media shows Kardashian walking past a podium for the winner of the race and picking up the towel, before taking off her sunglasses and wiping her face. While walking with her entourage, the group were briefly stopped and spoken to by a Monaco Grand Prix official, but it seemed to be unrelated to the towel.

Kim Kardashian has left F1 fans seething after appearing to steal a driver's towel in Monaco Kim Kardashian taking the towel meant for Kimi Antonelli after the race in Monaco and wiping her head with it pic.twitter.com/WLB12AiXZA — F1 TROLL June 8, 2026 Fans were furious after watching the clip on social media, with Kardashian accused of lacking 'manners' and 'class' in Monaco. One user commented on X: 'This proves money can't buy everything.

It cannot buy common sense, it cannot buy manners, it cannot buy a towel bruhhh...

' 'Does she think that everything in the world is for her? Crazy entitlement,' said another.

'Good God, what a train wreck in etiquette and basic common sense,' wrote a third. A fourth put: 'I remember the 80s and 90s when Monaco was the epitome of class. Not so much anymore.

' While another fan joked about Antonelli: 'Kim saw 'Kimi' on the towel and thought it was a limited edition Skims drop for her'. Kim was joined for her F1 WAG debut in Monaco by her sister Khloe and watched the race unfold with fellow WAG Alexandra Leclerc. The Kardashian sisters were transported to the circuit's VIP entrance on a boat, making a dramatic entrance that was fitting for the glamorous circuit.

Kardashian was seen picking up a towel left out for Monaco Grand Prix winner Kimi Antonelli She was also criticized by fans for rudely ignoring a TV reporter at the Monaco Grand Prix Kim was spotted watching the race alongside Alexandra Leclerc, wife of Ferrari driver Charles Kim wowed in a chic cream dress and sky-high heels to cheer on Hamilton, while Khloe dressed for the scorching temperatures in a lace-trimmed slip dress and a white waistcoat. Kardashian and Hamilton, who have been friends for more than a decade, have been going strong for nearly six months after they were first spotted getting cozy on New Year's Eve in Aspen.

They went public with their romance at the Super Bowl in February then subsequently went Instagram official. Just last week, Kardashian and Hamilton took a huge step in their relationship as he was seen with her four children, who she shares with ex Kanye West, for the first time. A source previously said that the couple have an 'intense' relationship and added that Kardashian's family absolutely 'adores' him.





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