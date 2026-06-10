Kim Kardashian Sparks Outrage at Monaco Grand Prix: Steals Winner's Towel, Ignores Reporter

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian, girlfriend of Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, has faced backlash from fans after appearing to steal Kimi Antonelli's towel and ignoring a TV reporter at the Monaco Grand Prix. The incident has sparked debate about her behavior and lack of etiquette at the prestigious event.

Kim Kardashian 's presence at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday sparked controversy among Formula 1 fans. The reality TV star, who is currently dating Lewis Hamilton , attended the prestigious race to support her boyfriend, but her actions have drawn criticism.

Prior to the race, Kardashian was approached by Martin Brundle, a legendary TV reporter and former driver for Sky Sports, but she rudely ignored him and turned to her entourage to avoid conversation. This incident, captured on camera, did not go unnoticed by fans who accused her of lacking manners and class. Later, Kardashian was seen on video picking up a towel that had been left out for race winner Kimi Antonelli.

She was seen wiping her face with the towel before continuing on her way. Fans were quick to express their disapproval on social media, with many commenting on her lack of consideration and entitlement. Some even joked about the incident, with one user suggesting that Kardashian thought the towel was a 'limited edition Skims drop' for her. This is not the first time Kardashian has faced backlash since she started dating Hamilton.

Earlier, she was criticized for rudely ignoring a TV reporter at the Monaco Grand Prix. Despite the controversy, Kardashian seemed to enjoy the race, watching it unfold with fellow WAG Alexandra Leclerc. She was seen wearing a chic cream dress and sky-high heels, while her sister Khloe opted for a lace-trimmed slip dress and a white waistcoat. The Kardashian sisters made a dramatic entrance to the circuit's VIP entrance on a boat, fitting for the glamorous circuit.

Kardashian and Hamilton have been together for nearly six months and their relationship has been described as 'intense' by a source. Recently, Hamilton was seen with Kardashian's four children for the first time, a significant step in their relationship.

However, her actions at the Monaco Grand Prix have once again put her in the spotlight for the wrong reasons





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