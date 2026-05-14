Kim Kardashian Scored a Major Career Win: Tapped as Executive Producer on Upcoming YA Netflix Series Calabasas

The SKIMS founder, Kim Kardashian, has landed a major career victory after she was appointed as an executive producer on the upcoming YA Netflix show 'Calabasas.' The series takes inspiration from the 2021 book 'If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now' and is based on the daughter of an elite private school's headmaster who embarks on a forbidden romance.

Kim Kardashian has scored a major career win while briefly setting aside her law dream after failing to pass the bar exam. She has taken a step in her entertainment career by joining as an executive producer on an upcoming YA Netflix series titled Calabasas .

The SKIMS founder is joining other executive producers, including Alexandra Milchan and Emma Roberts. Both the reality star and Roberts previously worked together on the Ryan Murphy series American Horror Story: Delicate. Calabasas, inspired by the book If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous By Now by Via Bleidner, follows the daughter of the headmaster of an elite private school who enters a forbidden romance with a boy determined to burn down her glittering world.

The series had initially been scheduled for development in 2024 but was changed under a different showrunner and logline. Kardashian's latest attachment as an executive producer to the new Netflix series comes after failing to pass the bar exam





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