Kim Kardashian's Vintage Gucci Statement Steals Show at Monaco Grand Prix Amid Romance with Lewis Hamilton

Kim Kardashian made a bold fashion statement at the Monaco Grand Prix, wearing a backless black sequin gown that showcased a rare vintage Gucci thong from Tom Ford's 1997 collection. The reality star supported her partner Lewis Hamilton, who finished second, and shared affectionate moments captured during the podium celebration. The appearance highlights their growing public romance, which has included trips to Paris, Tokyo, and Coachella, and integration into each other's families.

Kim Kardashian turned heads during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend, arriving from a luxury superyacht in a striking backless black sequin gown that revealed a vintage Gucci thong originally from Tom Ford's 1997 Spring/Summer collection.

The reality star and business mogul, 45, went braless beneath the racy design, flashing the iconic G-string which is part of a historic bikini set. While the thong is not a new release, Kardashian has previously worn it, including in a 2018 Instagram post, and supermodel Kate Moss also modeled the piece on the Gucci runway earlier this year. The event celebrated Hamilton's second-place finish behind 19-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

Throughout the race weekend, Kardashian was a visibly proud partner, watching from the stands as Lewis Hamilton accepted his trophy from Princess Charlene of Monaco. In a now-viral clip from the official F1 Instagram account, Hamilton blew a kiss toward Kardashian, who smiled warmly before being drenched in champagne during the podium celebration. She later shielded her professionally styled hair from the spray while continuing to film the moment.

For the race day, Kardashian wore a cream-colored dress that clung to her figure, with her dark hair swept into a chic updo. She accessorized with closed-toed black heels and stylish sunglasses, accompanied by her sister Khloe, who wore a satin cream dress with lace trim. The couple's romance has unfolded over several months, first sparking speculation after they were seen checking into a hotel in the Cotswolds in late January.

They were later spotted together in Paris, at the Super Bowl in February, and during a trip to Tokyo in March ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix. They also made an appearance at Coachella. Their relationship became more public after they were photographed kissing in Malibu in April. Hamilton has also met Kardashian's four children-North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm-whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

The pair continue to be a fixture at high-profile events, blending motorsport excitement with celebrity glamour





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Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Monaco Grand Prix Gucci Fashion Romance Vintage Thong Dress Celebrity Couple Formula 1

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