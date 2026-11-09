Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS offers advent calendar refunds amid viral bad reviews

Customers complained the gifts were not the quality one would expect with a $148 price tag.

SKIMS’ Accessories Advent Calendar is billed online as a festive way to count down to the holidays with 12 days of gifts ranging from “hair accessories to keychains and more” wrapped in a festive box.

After severalabout the quality of those items compared to the hefty price tag, SKIMS took action. In a statement sent to NBC’s “Today,” the company acknowledged some buyers felt its calendar came up short.

Also read Kim Kardashian’s Skims addresses fury over ‘scam’ $148 advent calendar, issues refunds to seething customers

“We have personally contacted every customer who purchased the calendar and offered them a choice of a full refund or a SKIMS credit to put towards other products,” according to that announcement. Many customers complained the accessories behind the calendar’s hidden doors were similar to throwaway trinkets one might find already in their homes or at the bottom of their handbags, like bobby pins and hair ties.

Advertisement

One review compared the items to the merchandise at Dollar Tree, while another deemed it “the worst Advent calendar to ever exist. ” The SKIMS homepage offers buyers the opportunity to join a waitlist for when more calendars become available. Payment plans are available for fans who can’t scrounge together $148 up front. The inclusive apparel brand was cofounded by the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star in June 2019.