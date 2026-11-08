Kim Kardashian’s Sequin Turtleneck Gown Dips Dangerously Low in the Back

She returned to the LACMA Gala in shimmering glamour

. A frequent staple of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual fundraising event, the reality star returned to the famed street-lamp installation (Chris Burden’sCourtesy of Gucci, the event’s sponsor, Kardashian’s floor-sweeping sequin look was at once modest and revealing—with long sleeves and a turtleneck bodice contrasted by side cutouts and an open back.

TheWelcoming everyone from models to actors to philanthropists to musicians to athletes, the gala celebrated its 15th year this evening, supporting its ongoing efforts to expand its film programming. And like every year, it was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow.

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It honored the work of painter Vija Celmins, known for her photo-realistic work that explores the complexity of nature, as well asKardashian first attended the Art+Film Gala over a decade ago, showing up to the 2014 edition with Kanye West. And the next year, just one month before the couple welcomed son Saint West, she made her sophomore appearance in a sheer black dress that highlighted her baby bump.

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The Skims founder continued to support the museum, finding time for the fundraiser in 2017, 2018, 2022, 2023, and 2024.