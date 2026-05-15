Kim Kardashian's Pokemon-Themed Birthday Bash for Son Psalm

Kim Kardashian shared a carousel post on Instagram, giving fans an exclusive look at her son Psalm's recent Pokemon-themed birthday bash. The celebration included a live DJ, swimming, arts and crafts, and dancing to music. Psalm was surrounded by loved ones, including his cousins and other family members.

Kim Kardashian gave fans an intimate glimpse of her son Psalm's recent Pokemon -themed birthday bash . The 45-year-old mom-of-four, who shares her brood with ex-husband Kanye West, enlisted a hand from Arsineh Hoonanian of Little Artist Party to make the vision come to life.

Psalm, the youngest of Kardashian and West's four kids, looked like he had the time of his life while surrounded by loved ones at the celebration. He danced to a live DJ, swam, and did arts and crafts with his friends, cousins, and other family members





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Kim Kardashian Pokemon Birthday Bash Arts And Crafts Dancing Family Members

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