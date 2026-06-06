Kim Kardashian's Gucci Leather Racing Suit Matches Boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's Monaco Grand Prix Energy Perfectly

The SKIMS founder is in her leather and lace era.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsreality starracing suit. Although Hamilton didn't appear to be present at the gathering, Kim's look was akin to one half of astar's apt racing suit consisted of a Generation Gucci black leather jacket and matching leather pants.

She also carried a Gucci Lunetta Bag, featuring the fashion house's,"Kim and Lewis are spending more time together and seeing where things are going.

" The source continued,"They've been friends and known each other for years but are now exploring a romantic relationship. "⁠Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor atfor three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics.

Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire,, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.





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