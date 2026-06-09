Kim Kardashian's Formula One Debut Sparks Controversy

Reality star Kim Kardashian's entrance into the world of Formula One has sent shockwaves across the sport, with some calling her behavior 'classless' and others seeing her as a valuable addition to the F1 scene.

Kim Kardashian 's polarizing entrance into the world of Formula One this weekend has sent the rumor mill into overdrive across one of the world's most ego-driven sports.

The reality star, 45, didn't just upset the regulars in the F1 paddock in Monaco, her first F1 race, by dismissing popular reporter Martin Brundle when he tried to interview her before the race began - an incident angry insiders have branded 'classless.

' In the F1 WAG world, Kardashian's presence is already resetting the power order. Some are in their own race to be as friendly with her as possible while others, the Daily Mail can reveal, are unhappy at being upstaged so dramatically. Kardashian watched boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, 41, race for Ferrari with Alexandra Leclerc, the wife of Hamilton's fellow driver and teammate, Charles.

And after Hamilton finished second, Kardashian joined him on his luxury yacht, alongside sister Khloe, to celebrate off the coast of the French Riviera. The Daily Mail's pictures show the new power couple hugging and kissing in the evening sun. Kardashian had changed out of her dress while Hamilton was still in his red Ferrari polo shirt and cap.

But after Kardashian's first appearance at a race, not every WAG is quite as friendly towards her as Alexandra just yet - not that they think there is much they can do to dim the star power of one of the world's most famous celebrities.

Kim Kardashian kisses Lewis Hamilton on his luxury yacht after attending the Monaco GP Kardashian's first Formula One race left many of her fellow WAGs split over her presence But she didn't have a care in the world as she fell into the arms of her F1-racer boyfriend She was joined on the yacht by her sister Khloe, who had joined her for the race in France An insider on the F1 circuit said: 'There is a sense that she is stealing the show.

'There was a sense of jealousy when Kim arrived because the other ladies are used to pulling focus. However, she doesn't let it bother her. She's used to it and knows the value she is bringing to the game.

'She doesn't really care if the other girls don't like her, but some of their teams have reached out to arrange lunches. She's open, but is focused on Lewis.

' A different source said: 'F1 is already a world filled with enormous wealth, big personalities and even bigger egos. Now that Kim is part of that scene and expected to be around more often, the reaction has been mixed.

'Some people couldn't care less and are focused on their own circles, while others see value in being close to her because of the access and influence that can come with it. ' The exchange with Brundle, however, has been seen as a misstep in the circles where Kardashian is trying to become more familiar.

Brundle, a former driver, is now famed within the global F1 fanbase for his pre-race walkabouts where he interviews celebrities on the fly on the grid in the minutes before a race begins. He noticed Kim and sister Khloe and approached them while on live TV. Both looked at him and turned away before seemingly encouraging their entourage to try and forcefully move him along.

The 45-year-old headed out to Hamilton's yacht after he finished second in the race She was clearly proud and impressed as Hamilton finished runner-up at the glitzy race Some were furious at Kardashian's 'classless' interaction with F1 reporter Martin Brundle Observers said Kardashian's incident with Brundle was also a bad look for Hamilton, too Kardashian joined fellow Ferrari WAG Alexandra Leclerc to watch the race in Monaco 'Things shifted once word spread about her interaction - or lack of one - with Martin Brundle,' the second insider continued.

'Among many of the regulars in the F1 paddock, it was viewed as a pretty classless moment. 'The real question now is what happens the next time she's at a race. There will definitely be more eyes on her, and some feel she's become an unnecessary distraction at an event that, ideally, should be about the racing rather than the celebrity surrounding it.

'And it's also not a great look for Lewis by association. ' Hamilton's reputation has been another key talking point here. A seven-time world champion, the Brit is desperately pursuing one more championship to edge Michael Schumacher and become the most decorated driver in the history of the sport. But his last world title was in 2020 and he trails runaway leader Kimi Antonelli by a huge 66 points in the driver's standings this time around.

With that eighth title still far off, some have pondered whether his high-profile romance with Kardashian has helped him recapture some of the allure that his profile has lost in recent years





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