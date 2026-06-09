Kim Kardashian's F1 Debut Sparks WAG Rivalry and Backlash Over Martin Brundle Incident

Kim Kardashian made a polarizing entrance at the Monaco Grand Prix, her first Formula One race, where she dismissed veteran reporter Martin Brundle during a live interview, drawing criticism as 'classless.' Her presence alongside boyfriend Lewis Hamilton and interactions with other WAGs, particularly Ferrari's Alexandra Leclerc, has reset social dynamics within the paddock, sparking jealousy and strategic alliances. While Kardashian remains unfazed and focuses on Hamilton, insiders note mixed reactions to her celebrity influence, with some fearing she distracts from the racing. The incident also raises questions about Hamilton's reputation as he chases an eighth championship.

Kim Kardashian 's polarizing entrance into the world of Formula One this weekend has sent the rumor mill into overdrive across one of the world's most ego-driven sports.

The reality star, 45, didn't just upset the regulars in the F1 paddock in Monaco, her first F1 race, by dismissing popular reporter Martin Brundle when he tried to interview her before the race began - an incident angry insiders have branded 'classless.

' In the F1 WAG world, Kardashian's presence is already resetting the power order. Some are in their own race to be as friendly with her as possible while others, the Daily Mail can reveal, are unhappy at being upstaged so dramatically. Kardashian watched boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, 41, race for Ferrari with Alexandra Leclerc, the wife of Hamilton's fellow driver and teammate, Charles.

And after Hamilton finished second, Kardashian joined him on his luxury yacht, alongside sister Khloe, to celebrate off the coast of the French Riviera. The Daily Mail's pictures show the new power couple hugging and kissing in the evening sun. Kardashian had changed out of her dress while Hamilton was still in his red Ferrari polo shirt and cap.

But after Kardashian's first appearance at a race, not every WAG is quite as friendly towards her as Alexandra just yet - not that they think there is much they can do to dim the star power of one of the world's most famous celebrities.

Kim Kardashian kisses Lewis Hamilton on his luxury yacht after attending the Monaco GP Kardashian's first Formula One race left many of her fellow WAGs split over her presence But she didn't have a care in the world as she fell into the arms of her F1-racer boyfriend She was joined on the yacht by her sister Khloe, who had joined her for the race in France An insider on the F1 circuit said: 'There is a sense that she is stealing the show.

'There was a sense of jealousy when Kim arrived because the other ladies are used to pulling focus. However, she doesn’t let it bother her. She’s used to it and knows the value she is bringing to the game.

'She doesn’t really care if the other girls don’t like her, but some of their teams have reached out to arrange lunches. She's open, but is focused on Lewis.

' A different source said: 'F1 is already a world filled with enormous wealth, big personalities and even bigger egos. Now that Kim is part of that scene and expected to be around more often, the reaction has been mixed.

'Some people couldn't care less and are focused on their own circles, while others see value in being close to her because of the access and influence that can come with it. ' The exchange with Brundle, however, has been seen as a misstep in the circles where Kardashian is trying to become more familiar.

Brundle, a former driver, is now famed within the global F1 fanbase for his pre-race walkabouts where he interviews celebrities on the fly on the grid in the minutes before a race begins. He noticed Kim and sister Khloe and approached them while on live TV. Both looked at him and turned away before seemingly encouraging their entourage to try and forcefully move him along.

The 45-year-old headed out to Hamilton's yacht after he finished second in the race She was clearly proud and impressed as Hamilton finished runner-up at the glitzy race Some were furious at Kardashian's 'classless' interaction with F1 reporter Martin Brundle Observers said Kardashian's incident with Brundle was also a bad look for Hamilton, too Kardashian joined fellow Ferrari WAG Alexandra Leclerc to watch the race in Monaco 'Things shifted once word spread about her interaction - or lack of one - with Martin Brundle,' the second insider continued.

'Among many of the regulars in the F1 paddock, it was viewed as a pretty classless moment. 'The real question now is what happens the next time she's at a race. There will definitely be more eyes on her, and some feel she's become an unnecessary distraction at an event that, ideally, should be about the racing rather than the celebrity surrounding it.

'And it's also not a great look for Lewis by association. ' Hamilton's reputation has been another key talking point here. A seven-time world champion, the Brit is desperately pursuing one more championship to edge Michael Schumacher and become the most decorated driver in the history of the sport. But his last world title was in 2020 and he trails runaway leader Kimi Antonelli by a huge 66 points in the driver's standings this time around.

With that eighth title still far off, some have pondered whether his high-profile romance with Kardashian has helped him recapture some of the allure that his profile has lost in recent years. Sources told Daily Mail that some F1 WAGs are desperate to be friendly with Kardashian But many are now eager to see how she handles the attention on her next race appearance After celebrating with Hamilton, she also had time to reflect on a whirlwind day with her sister Some have said that Hamilton relishes the extra attention that comes from dating Kardashian 'Whether fair or not, people are talking about him for different reasons, and that level of visibility certainly doesn't hurt,' the source added.

'Lewis isn't the dominant force on the track that he once was. Wins haven't come as frequently in recent years.

'Because of that, some people aren't necessarily questioning the relationship itself, but they are wondering what initially drew him to it. 'There's a belief among some in his world that being linked to someone as famous as Kim puts him back at the center of the conversation in a way that extends beyond racing. 'For years, Lewis commanded attention because of what he was accomplishing on the track.

'That's why many believe he'd have no issue with Kim being around the F1 world as much as she wants. The spotlight follows her everywhere, and by extension, it keeps plenty of attention on him as well.

' As the fallout continues, Hamilton heads to Barcelona this weekend for the next Grand Prix on Sunday, June 14.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton Formula One F1 Monaco GP Martin Brundle Wags Celebrity Ferrari Rivalry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kim Kardashian Supports Lewis Hamilton at Monaco Grand Prix as Relationship Continues to ThriveKim Kardashian attends the Monaco Grand Prix to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton during qualifying, marking her first appearance at an F1 race since they went public. The article covers their relationship timeline, celebrity sightings, Ferrari's practice performance, and team news regarding Frederic Vasseur's medical absence.

Read more »

Lewis Hamilton Shares Sweet Moment with Kim Kardashian at F1 Monaco Grand PrixLewis Hamilton shared a sweet moment with girlfriend Kim Kardashian at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix, but the couple's appearance was marred by a controversy when Kim seemingly snubbed legendary TV reporter Martin Brundle.

Read more »

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian Make Public Debut as Couple at Monaco Grand PrixLewis Hamilton shared a polaroid photo of Kim Kardashian with his Ferrari helmet at the Monaco Grand Prix, marking her paddock debut. The couple displayed affection throughout the weekend, with Hamilton finishing second and praising Kardashian's support. Their relationship, which began as a friendship, is reportedly serious and long-term.

Read more »

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Clash with Reporter Martin Brundle at Grand Prix EventsReality star Kim Kardashian ignored Sky News reporter Martin Brundle at the Monaco Grand Prix, sparking criticism of her demeanor. Her boyfriend, Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, also had a tense exchange with Brundle at the 2023 British Grand Prix and later admitted to 'unbearable anger and rage' over a poor qualifying performance with Ferrari. The incidents highlight growing friction between celebrities, athletes and the media at high‑profile sporting events.

Read more »