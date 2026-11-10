Kim Kardashian Reveals Oesophagitis Diagnosis and Heartburn Cancer Risk

Kim Kardashian disclosed an oesophagitis diagnosis after persistent throat pain. A GP explains why ignored sore throats and heartburn can raise cancer risk.

Reality star Kim Kardashian has revealed that she sought medical help after suffering persistent throat pain, which she had initially attributed to her busy schedule. The 46-year-old megastar shared the experience in a new series of her reality show, The Kardashians, and said the pain eventually became a serious worry when it did not go away.

After Kim Kardashian was assessed by medics in hospital, she was told she had oesophagitis, meaning inflammation of the food pipe. Writing about the case, GP, author and broadcaster Dr Philippa Kaye said the sore throat is one of the most common symptoms she sees, and that ignoring it can have serious consequences.

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Why Oesophagitis Can Raise Cancer Risk

Oesophagitis is a worrying finding because the condition can raise the risk of cancer. Over time, inflammation can change the cells lining the lower oesophagus, and these pre-cancerous changes are known as Barrett's oesophagus.

Kim Kardashian's family history makes her case particularly concerning. Her father, Robert Kardashian, died of oesophageal cancer in 2003, aged 59, which potentially places her at greater risk.

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Dr Philippa Kaye stressed that a family history of cancer is not required for danger. Anyone with oesophagitis could have a raised risk, and Barrett's oesophagus can, in turn, become cancer, although most people with Barrett's will not develop the disease.

How Heartburn Leads to Oesophagitis

Heartburn is the leading cause of oesophagitis, and it affects up to one in four British adults. The condition occurs when stomach acid rises into the food pipe.

Unlike the stomach, the oesophagus has no protective lining against acid, so it becomes irritated and inflamed. The classic burning feeling behind the breastbone is only one sign, as symptoms can also include a cough, a hoarse or rasping voice, chest pain and difficult or painful swallowing.

Some people only experience a sore throat, which means they may not realise they have reflux until the inflammation has already set in. Heartburn, also called acid reflux, is very often driven by lifestyle, with common triggers including smoking, alcohol, caffeine, and spicy or fatty foods.

Carrying excess weight, eating large meals and lying down soon after eating all make heartburn worse. Dr Philippa Kaye noted that oesophageal cancer kills around 8,000 people in the UK every year, and that cases have risen by more than 40 per cent since 1990, with heartburn thought to be the main reason behind this increase.

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Lifestyle Steps to Ease Heartburn and Lower Risk

Medication can provide relief, but it is not a long-term solution. Gaviscon offers short-term relief, while prescription proton pump inhibitors, or PPIs, reduce stomach acid.

Dr Philippa Kaye recommends cutting out triggers and eating smaller meals more regularly, because a less full stomach produces less acid and puts less pressure on the valve at the top of the stomach. She also advises eating slowly, putting cutlery down between mouthfuls, and stopping when you are around 75 per cent full, since it takes the brain about 20 minutes to register fullness.

Avoiding eating for two to three hours before bed and raising the head of the bed can also help. These lifestyle changes can ease uncomfortable symptoms and may lower the risk of oesophageal cancer too.

Early detection matters because oesophageal cancer is often missed in its early stages. Dr Philippa Kaye said she has seen cases where tumours were almost blocking the oesophagus before patients and their doctors realised anything was wrong.

According to Dr Philippa Kaye, a sore throat lasting three weeks or more should always be investigated, and the most common cause, a viral infection like a cold, usually clears up on its own within a week. The same timeframe applies to heartburn or indigestion, a hoarse or changed voice, or a lump in the neck, and symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, food sticking, pain behind the breastbone, bringing food back up and unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite should also be checked by a GP.