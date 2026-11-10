Kim Kardashian Reveals Oesophagitis Diagnosis After Persistent Sore Throat

Kim Kardashian revealed an oesophagitis diagnosis after persistent throat pain, and a GP explains how heartburn drives the condition and cancer risk.

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she sought medical help for persistent throat pain, which was later diagnosed as oesophagitis, or inflammation of the food pipe. The 46-year-old star shared the experience in the new series of her reality show The Kardashians. Her case has prompted a GP and broadcaster, Dr Philippa Kaye, to warn that ignoring a sore throat can carry serious risks.

Kim Kardashian initially believed the discomfort was linked to her busy schedule. However, the pain did not go away, and it became a serious worry. After she was assessed by medics in hospital, she was told she had oesophagitis, a condition that can raise the risk of cancer.

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How Oesophagitis Raises Cancer Risk

Oesophagitis increases the risk of cancer because long-term inflammation can change the cells lining the lower oesophagus. These pre-cancerous changes are called Barrett's oesophagus, and they can in turn develop into cancer. Dr Philippa Kaye stresses that having Barrett's oesophagus does not mean a person will get cancer, as most people with it will not.

Kim Kardashian's family history makes her case particularly concerning. Her father, Robert Kardashian, died of oesophageal cancer in 2003, aged 59, which potentially places her at greater risk. Dr Philippa Kaye notes that people do not need a family history of cancer to be in danger, because anyone with oesophagitis could have a raised risk.

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Heartburn as the Leading Cause

Heartburn is the leading cause of oesophagitis, and it affects up to one in four British adults. The condition occurs when stomach acid rises into the food pipe. Unlike the stomach, the oesophagus has no protective lining against acid, so it becomes irritated and inflamed.

The classic sign is a burning feeling behind the breastbone, but symptoms can also include a cough, a hoarse or rasping voice, chest pain, and difficult or painful swallowing. Some people only get a sore throat, which means they may not realise they have reflux until the inflammation has already set in.

Heartburn, also called acid reflux, is often driven by lifestyle. Common triggers include smoking, alcohol, caffeine, and spicy or fatty foods. Carrying excess weight, eating large meals, and lying down soon after eating all make the condition worse.

Treatment Options and Practical Lifestyle Steps

Medicines can help manage heartburn, but they are not long-term solutions. Gaviscon offers short-term relief, while prescription drugs called proton pump inhibitors, or PPIs, reduce stomach acid. Dr Philippa Kaye recommends combining these treatments with cutting out triggers and making changes to daily habits.

Dr Philippa Kaye advises eating smaller meals more regularly, because a less full stomach produces less acid and puts less pressure on the valve at the top of the stomach. She also suggests eating slowly, putting cutlery down between mouthfuls, and stopping when you are around 75 per cent full, since it takes the brain about 20 minutes to register fullness.

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Dr Philippa Kaye also recommends avoiding eating for two to three hours before bed and raising the head of the bed. These lifestyle changes can ease uncomfortable symptoms and may also lower the risk of oesophageal cancer.

Why Oesophageal Cancer Must Not Be Ignored

Oesophageal cancer kills around 8,000 people in the UK every year, and cases have risen by more than 40 per cent since 1990. Heartburn is thought to be the main reason behind this increase, which is why patients should not ignore a sore throat or delay seeking treatment for heartburn.

Dr Philippa Kaye explains that a viral infection, such as a cold, is the most common cause of a sore throat and usually clears up on its own within a week. Any sore throat that lasts three weeks or more should always be investigated, along with heartburn or indigestion, a hoarse or changed voice, or a lump in the neck lasting three weeks or more.

Difficulty swallowing, food feeling like it is sticking, pain behind the breastbone, bringing food back up, and unexplained weight loss or loss of appetite should also be checked by a GP. Dr Philippa Kaye said that catching these conditions early can make all the difference, and she hopes Kim Kardashian's decision to speak out will encourage others to do the same.